Bats, Clippers Suspended Tuesday Night

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







With the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers battling in a tie game in the eighth inning on Tuesday night at Huntington Park, the skies in Columbus opened, resulting in a suspended game.

The game will resume on Wednesday, May 20 at 12:05 p.m. with the Bats hitting in the top of the eighth inning and the game tied 3-3. The regularly scheduled contest on Wednesday will follow after the conclusion of Tuesday's game.

Louisville opened the scoring in the top of the third as Edwin Arroyo reached on his league-leading fifth triple of the season into the right field corner. Two hitters later, Noelvi Marte laced a single to left to drive in Arroyo.

The Clippers responded off Sam Benschoter in the fourth, with a George Valera two-run homer putting the home team in front. That would be all Benschoter allowed, as he departed after 3.1 innings, giving up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.

Louisville restored the lead in the fifth on a two-run homer from Marte, his sixth of the season to make it 3-2. The Bats' lead lasted until the seventh, when a two-out single from Juan Brito off Trevor Kuncl tied the game.

As the Bats were rallying in the eighth inning, putting runners on first and second base with one out, a heavy rain descended upon Huntington Park, resulting in the suspension of the game.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 20, 12:05 p.m. E.T. at Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (5-3, 4.18) vs. Clippers LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 11.81)







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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