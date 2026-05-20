Fernández, RailRiders Blast Lehigh Valley

Published on May 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders throttled the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 15-4 on Tuesday evening at Coca-Cola Park. Yanquiel Fernández homered twice and drove in six as the RailRiders captured the 2026 IronRail Series opener.

Duke Ellis led off the third with a single, stole second, and scored on a Fernández single for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage. Lehigh Valley leveled it in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run from Dylan Carlson.

The RailRiders regained the lead in the top of the fifth. Jonathan Ornelas singled and stole second. Ellis dropped a sac bunt that MLB rehabber Max Lazar threw past first, allowing Ornelas to score. With one on and one out, Fernández launched his tenth home run of the year, a 401-foot blast to right for a 4-1 edge. The IronPigs countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to narrow the lead to one.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tacked on three in the top of the sixth, keyed by an RBI double from Ornelas and a two-run single from George Lombard Jr, for a 7-3 lead. Both teams plated a run in the seventh inning.

The RailRiders added back-to-back home runs in the eighth to build a 12-4 advantage. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a three-run homer, and Seth Brown followed with a solo shot. In the ninth, Fernández went yard again with two on, capping his second six-RBI game of the season.

Brendan Beck worked four-plus innings, allowing three runs on six hits with five strikeouts. Yerry De Los Santos (2-2) earned the win with 2.2 innings of relief. Zach Messinger followed De Los Santos with 2.1 scoreless innings. Ryan Cusick (0-4) took the loss, allowing the first two runs over three-plus innings.

All night batters reached, and eight of nine players had at least one hit. Ornelas paced the attack with four hits. Lombard Jr., Fernandez, and Brown added three hits each.

The RailRiders and IronPigs meet for a school day game on Wednesday at 11:05 A.M. Adam Kloffenstein starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Tucker Davidson and Lehigh Valley.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

24- 20







International League Stories from May 19, 2026

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