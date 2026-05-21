SWB Game Notes - May 21, 2026

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (24-21) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-26)

May 21, 2026 | Game 46 | Road Game 22 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 6:45 P.M.

RH Dom Hamel (1-6, 8.67) vs RH Drake Fellows (No Record)

Hamel (5/14 vs SYR): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HB, 3 BB, 5 SO, 83 P (48 S) [RailRiders, 11-3]

Fellows (2025 w/ IND): 9-6, 4.41 ERA, 33G, 19GS, 112.1 IP, 55 ER, 11 HR, 46 BB, 94 P

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (May 20, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 13-1 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. The IronPigs utilized two big innings to level the series at one win apiece.

Felix Reyes staked the IronPigs to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third with his seventh home run of the season. Lehigh Valley added five runs on four hits and two walks in the fourth, keyed by a two-run double from Liover Peguero, to build a 7-0 lead.

Seth Brown's solo home run in the sixth cut the deficit to six. The 401-foot drive to center was his second of the series and eighth of the year.

The IronPigs sent all nine hitters to the plate in the eighth, adding six runs on six hits. Former RailRider Bryan De La Cruz homered to start the inning, and Reyes' second of the game capped the scoring.

Adam Kloffenstein (1-2) took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits and six walks over four innings. Tucker Davidson (3-1) notched the win with five shutout innings.

NEWS AND NOTES

AHH THAT OFFENSE- For the third time this season, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has scored 15 or more runs in a game. The RailRiders drove in exactly that on 18 hits last time. The first time they did so was a 17-run game in seven innings against Rochester in early April. They capped that same series up with a 16-run victory against the Red Wings. It is the fourth time this summer the RailRiders have reached double digit offense.

SETH'S SWING - Seth Brown swatted a home run in the game yesterday for the only run of the contest. It was his long ball of the season. Seth went yard in back-to-back games after doing so in the opener on Tuesday. Spencer Jones was the last RailRider to do so back in the series against Worcester.

HERE'S HAMEL - Dom Hamel's last start was his best and longest of the season. The righty tossed six innings of work allowing four runs, but only three of them earned. He let up two home runs, but no walks while striking out two. It is one of four quality starts that the team has thrown this summer.

REYZELMAN RISE - The RailRiders welcome Eric Reyzelman to their roster for the first time this season. The righty reliever holds a 3.12 ERA in 17 Double-A innings. Reyzelman spent the entirety of last season with SWB for a 4.29 ERA in 34 appearances. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.

MISCUE MAYHEM- SWB made an error in the game last night when Adam Kloffenstein made an errant throw to first. The team's 49 miscue is the second most in Triple-A to Norfolk's 51. Twenty-one separate players have erred, while Payton Henry has the most with seven behind the plate. Lehigh Valley is not too far behind with 42 errors after adding two more to their total yesterday.

THE IRONRAIL- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley have had a long-standing rivalry that currently leans in the favor of the RailRiders. SWB has an all-time series lead of 176 wins to 155 losses. Last year, the IronPigs edged the RailRiders 11-10 in 21 contests in a competition for the IronRail trophy. These two teams have always been competitive in the International League and are geographically close down the Interstate 81. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was formerly an affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

LET'S GO LOMBARD JR.- George Lombard Jr., 20, has picked things up in the last week for SWB. In his last five games, he holds a .273 average with six hits, three runs batted in, and four runs scored. The Yankees #1 prospect and #2` overall was drafted in the 1st round in 2023 above slot value for $3.3 million. Lombard Jr. got the bump up to the minor's highest level after batting .312 in 20 games with Somerset. The righty had 24 hits, including eight doubles and four home runs, with 10 runs batted in. He has stolen four bags thus far. Lombard Jr. played in the All-Star Futures Game last summer. He is the son of current Detroit Tigers' Bench Coach George Lombard Sr., who played six Major League seasons with Atlanta (1998-2000), Detroit (2002), Tampa Bay (2003) and Washington (2006). His brother, Jacob, is one of the top prospects going into the 2026 draft.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.