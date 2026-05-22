Streak Snapped Despite Perez and Weber's Offensive Boost

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - The Charlotte Knights had their three-game winning streak snapped on Thursday evening at the hands of the Gwinnett Stripers. A tight ballgame throughout turned into a 7-3 loss when the home team added a trio of insurance runs to the board in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Charlotte fell behind 2-0 on a two-run Home Run by Gwinnett in the bottom of the second. The Knights rallied back and tied the score with a third inning RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez and a fourth inning RBI double by Andy Weber. The two-bagger was Weber's first hit as a Charlotte Knight.

Gwinnett responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the fourth. Both tallies came on bases-loaded walks - two of the eight free passes issued by the Knights pitching staff.

In the sixth, Rikuu Nishida stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. The Knights second-baseman lifted a sacrifice fly into centerfield that cut the Stripers lead to one. Unfortunately, Charlotte left the other two runners aboard and did not seriously threaten the rest of the way.

Junior Perez recorded his first multi-hit game since joining the organization with a 2-for-4 performance that included a pair of runs scored. LaMonte Wade Jr. also chipped in a couple of base hits. Garrett Schoenle and Lucas Sims totaled 3.1 innings of scoreless baseball out of the Charlotte bullpen.

The series continues on Friday from Gwinnett Field with Charlotte still holding a two-games-to-one advantage. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05pm ET.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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