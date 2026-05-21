King & Lipscomb Lead The Way With Two RBI Apiece in Victory Over WooSox

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







In game three of their road trip to central Massachusetts, the Rochester Red Wings (28-20) faced the Worcester Red Sox (23-23) and won their sixth consecutive game with a final score of 7-4. Rochester faced a 4-0 hole early in the first inning and scored nine unanswered runs that began with a double from C Tres Barrera, who produced two runs on two hits. Additionally, SS Seaver King and DH Trey Lipscomb contributed heavily toward the Red Wings' offensive production, both logging two RBI at separate points in the game. Rochester relievers held the WooSox to just one hit from the third inning on, led by 2.0 hitless innings from RHP Andre Granillo.

The WooSox threatened early with bases loaded in the bottom half of the opening inning. A hit-by-pitch to LF Braiden Ward, and he quickly stole second to put himself into scoring position. CF Nate Eaton, along with RF Kristian Campbell, worked walks to fill the bases with one out. Worcester took full advantage of the opportunity after 3B Anthony Siegler smashed an RBI double to right field, clearing the bases to take a 3-0 lead. The Red Sox weren't done with their early flurry of runs as DH Allan Castro hit an RBI single to right field, sending Siegler home to give them a commanding 4-0 advantage in the half inning. SS Tsung-Che Cheng launched a double towards center field, putting Worcester in position to score yet again with Castro reaching third. Shortly after, Rochester was forced to go to the bullpen and was able to escape the half-inning on one pitch following the change, and entered the second inning with their largest deficit of the series.

In the top of the third, Tres Barrera produced the first hit of the afternoon for Rochester via a double shot to center field, followed by a long line drive to left field by 2B Phillip Glasser for a single that put runners on second and third. After RF Christian Franklin walked, Seaver King sent a fly ball deep enough to allow Barrera to scamper home to put Rochester on the board at 4-1. Rochester carved the Worcester lead in half after another sacrifice fly from 1B Abimelec Ortiz, allowing Glasser to reach home to make it 4-2. Following a mound visit, a wild pitch that sent Christian Franklin to third, and DH Brady House walking, LF Andrew Pinckney made it 4-3 after an RBI sent to center field, allowing Franklin to reach home.

One inning later, Tres Barrera logged his second hit of the afternoon on a line drive single to left field, following a fielding error that allowed Phillip Glasser to reach first safely. Christian Franklin sent Barrera home after an equalizing RBI was sent to left field. Seaver King continued the seismic momentum shift after another RBI single sent to left field, sending Glasser home to make it five unanswered runs for the Red Wings. In the ensuing half inning, the WooSox threatened with bases loaded for the second time of the game after a hit-by-pitch and two walks. With two outs, Red Wings right-hander Andre Granillo was able to avoid trouble and keep the 5-4 lead intact heading into the fifth.

Rochester extended their lead in the seventh after two walks from Abimelec Ortiz and Andrew Pinckney, followed by an RBI single from CF Robert Hassell III, sending Ortiz home and Pinckney to third. Shortly after, the Red Wings perfectly executed a sequence featuring Hassell deliberately attempting to steal second to allow Pinckney to scamper home, making it 7-4 Red Wings as the inning came to a close.

After a scoreless eighth inning, Rochester delivered the knockout blow in the top of the ninth. Abimelec Ortiz launched a base hit to right field, and Andrew Pinckney walked for the second time of the game. Trey Lipscomb cleared the bases on an RBI double to left field, making it 9-4 Red Wings. RHP Zak Kent and the Wings were able to officially close it out in the ensuing half inning, making it six straight wins for Rochester.

RHP Riley Cornelio started for Rochester in game three. The right-hander threw 37 pitches in his first and only inning, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out two batters as well. RHP Seth Shuman replaced Cornelio in the first and put in 2.1 innings of work. The Georgia native allowed two hits along with two strikeouts. Andre Granillo replaced Shuman at the bottom of the fourth. The former St. Louis Cardinal pitched 2.0 innings and threw 15 strikes on nine batters faced. LHP Zach Penrod came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth. The former Boston Red Sox logged the third pickoff of his career to end the seventh inning. The southpaw put in 2.0 innings of work, allowed one hit, and threw one strikeout. Rochester swapped lefties as Erik Tolman made his 18th appearance this season in the bottom of the eighth. The ASU alum pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two out of the five batters he faced. Zak Kent closed the game out in the ninth for the Red Wings. The former Texas Ranger closed the game on a 1-2-3 inning.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game is C Tres Barrera. The Texas native had a busy offensive outing on Thursday afternoon, producing two runs on two hits, including a double sent to center field, which was the spark that lit the fire for Rochester's nine-run answer. That double was Barrera's first of the season and 24th in his Triple-A career.

Rochester will continue the six-game road trip in New England Friday evening, looking to win seven-straight games for the first time this season. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 P.M.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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