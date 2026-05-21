Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 21 at Worcester

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (27-20) vs. Worcester Red Sox (23-22)

Thursday, May 21, 2026 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Riley Cornelio (5-1, 3.11) vs. RHP Jacob Webb (1-0, 6.23)

IT'S GETTING HOT IN HERE: The Rochester Red Wings looked to pick up five straight wins, and 10 in their last 11 games on Wednesday against the Worcester Red Sox...nine innings were not enough to decide game two of the series, and the Red Wings exploded for five runs in the 11th to beat Worcester, 7-2...DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ delivered the big blow in the final frame, a three-run shot to put the Red Wings ahead by five...RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN took the ball on the mound to start for Rochester and limited the WooSox offense to just one earned across 5.2 innings without allowing a walk...SS SEAVER KING logged his first Triple-A three-bagger and picked up his second multi-hit performance in as many games with Rochester...the Red Wings look to push their winning streak to a season-high six games this morning, sending RHP RILEY CORNELIO to the mound against WooSox RHP Jacob Webb...

Last night marked Rochester's first extra-innings victory of the season, and their first 11-inning win against Boston's top affiliate since 8/29/2006 at Pawtucket.

The Red Wings offense struck out a season-high 19 times in the contest, becoming the fourth team in the International League this season to strike out at least that many times in a win...the only other time Rochester has done so since at least 2004 came on 5/7/2013, in a 16-inning, 7-6 victory at Toledo.

A MAZE OF CORN-ELIO: Taking the mound for Rochester this afternoon will be RHP RILEY CORNELIO ...the Colorado native will enter his ninth appearance (8th GS) of the season as the International League-leader in batting average against (.178)...he also holds a share of the league-lead with five wins, is T-3rd with 52 strikeouts, and ranks sixth with a 1.14 WHIP and 3.11 ERA (13 ER/37.2 IP)...in his previous start on 5/16 at LHV, Cornelio turned in 6.2 shutout, one-hit innings en route to his third consecutive victory...through three appearances in May, he is 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA (3 ER/16.1 IP) with 20 strikeouts and seven walks...

Cornelio is holding left-handed hitters to a .138 batting average (9-for-65) this season...as a team the Red Wings hold lefties to a .209 mark (147-for-705), the lowest in Triple-A, and fifth-lowest of all full-season Minor League teams.

CHAMPLAIN IN THE MEMBRANE: RHP CHANDLER CHAMPLAIN did not earn the victory on the mound for the first time in four-straight starts last night, but still turned in 5.2 solid innings while allowing one earned on five hits, while striking out one and walking none...the right-hander has now allowed three earned runs or fewer in all seven of his starts in 2026, while logging at least 5.0 innings in each of his last five...he leads all qualified International League pitchers this season with a 0.87 WHIP, ranks second with a 2.82 ERA (14 ER/44.2 IP), fifth with a .208 batting average against, and T-5th with 44.2 innings pitched...

Rochester starting pitchers boast a 3.89 ERA (33 ER/76.1 IP) since 5/2...their 1.09 WHIP over that stretch leads all Triple-A pitching staffs, and ranks sixth among all full-season Minor League teams.

A CROWN FIT FOR A KING: Playing in his second Triple-A game, SS SEAVER KING picked up two more hits to extend his on-base streak to all 37 games he's played in this season (35 w/ HBG), finishing 2-for-4 with his first Triple-A three-bagger, while adding a walk, a stolen base, and a run scored...in 22 games on the road between Rochester and Harrisburg this season, the 2024 first-round pick is hitting .388 (33-for-85) with 11 XBH (3 HR, 2 3B, 6 2B), 18 RBI, 16 walks, a .495 OBP, .612 SLG, and 1.107 OPS...overall, he leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers this season with a .347 batting average (50-for-144) and four triples, and ranks among the top three in OBP (2nd, .439), hits (2nd, 50), OPS (3rd, 1.015), and runs scored (T-3rd, 34)...

King's triple was the Red Wings third of the season, and first at Polar Park since 1B YOHANDY MORALES notched one on the final day of the 2025 season (9/21).

TREY-MENDOUS: With his RBI double in the 11th inning last night that drove in the eventual winning run, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB made it back-to-back games with an extra-base hit after homering in the win Tuesday night...the Tennessee product finished 2-for-4 at the plate, while adding a second RBI and a run scored...across seven games against Worcester this season, Lipscomb is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with an .853 OPS.

PINCK FLOYD: CF ANDREW PINCKNEY opened up the scoring last night, leading off the top of the second inning with a towering 448-foot blast to center field that came off the bat at 113.2 MPH...this marked the farthest home run by a Red Wing since Andrés Chaparro's 469-foot tape measure shot on 7/27/2025 vs. SWB, and the farthest at Polar Park since at least 2022...Pinckney has now logged a hit and an RBI in six consecutive games dating back to 5/14, with the latter being the longest active streak in the International League and the longest by a Red Wing this season.

ABI-NORMAL POWER: Coming to the plate in the 11th inning with four strikeouts last night, DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ unloaded on a 1-1 cutter and deposited it over the right-center field wall at 104.7 MPH for a three-run shot that ballooned the Red Wings lead to five, his fourth of the season...Ortiz became the sixth Red Wing since at least 2004 to homer in a four-strikeout game, and first since 1B YOHANDY MORALES on 7/29/2025 at CLT...he is the first since Tommy Field on 4/11/2017 at BUF to record all four strikeouts prior to the homer...

The Puerto Rico native has hit two homers, five doubles, and logged 13 RBI both at home and on the road this season.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2012: On this day 14 years ago, the Red Wings combined for 18 hits, taking down Gwinnett by a score of 10-1...six different Rochester hitters logged multi-hit performances in the outing, led by a five-hit day from LF RENE TOSONI ...the Toronto native went a perfect 5-for-5 with five singles in the victory, while driving in two runs and scoring two of his own...3B DANNY VALENCIA provided the power, going 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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