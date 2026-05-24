Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Sunday

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Due to inclement weather, today's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park in Worcester, MA has been postponed. The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, June 11, at ESL Ballpark in Rochester.

The Red Wings return home tomorrow for a six-game series against the Syracuse Mets from May 25 through May 31, beginning with a Memorial Day matchup tomorrow afternoon beginning at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for Memorial Day, and all remaining 2026 home games can be purchased by calling 423-WING.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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