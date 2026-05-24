May 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (20-29) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (30-20)

May 24 - 1:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Gabe Klobosits (0-1, 5.27) vs. RHP Ian Bedell (0-0, 10.90)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the finale of a six-game series at Principal Park today...right-hander Gabe Klobosits is set to make his 12th appearance and his second start of the season...will be just his third career start...right-hander Ian Bedell is slated to start for Memphis.

BIG SATURDAY: The Iowa Cubs scored a 6-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds last night... Chas McCormick, Owen Miller, BJ Murray and Justin Dean all had two hits for the I-Cubs, with Miller and Murray each having two RBI... Paul Campbell made the start and worked 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits in a no decision... Gavin Hollowell earned the win as he tossed a scoreless inning and Christian Roa worked a scoreless ninth to pick up his second save.

THE JAG: Prior to the Cubs game yesterday, Kevin Alcántara received the call to join the Major League team in Chicago...Kevin has played in 41 games with the I-Cubs this season and has slashed .242/.339/.567 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI...he ranks among the International League leaders in home runs (T-1st), extra-base hits (T-4th, 21), total bases (6th, 89) and slugging percentage (10th)...The Jaguar has played in 14 Major League games (all with the Cubs) and has hit .227 (5-for-22) with three runs and an RBI.

SWEEPING: Last week, the Nashville Sounds swept the Iowa Cubs in six games, including two walk-off losses...it marked the first time Iowa has been swept in a six-game series since July 23-28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis and the first time it has happened on the road in franchise history.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs snapped their eight-game losing streak with a walk-off win Wednesday...it marks the longest losing streak in the International League this season, ahead of Omaha, who lost seven straight from April 22-29...in addition, it is the longest losing skid from the I-Cubs since they dropped nine straight July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.

SOUP: Last night's starter Paul Campbell tallied the fourth quality start by an I-Cub this season...marked his first such start since May 5, 2024 at Mississippi...Campbell has posted a 2.45 ERA (3 ER in 11.0 IP) in his last two starts.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller is slashing .333/.420./500 (20-for-60) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and eight RBI across 19 May games...Miller entered the month batting .184 and is now hitting .257, raising his average by .073 points.

RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are facing off for the first time this season and first time Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024...the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also not faced off this season.

DRIVIN 'EM IN: Infielder BJ Murray has tallied back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since April 21-22 vs. Louisville...he had four RBI on Friday for the first time since Aug. 17, 2025 with Double-A Knoxville and his first career four-RBI game at the Triple-A level.

CONGRATS, PEDRO!: The Chicago Cubs announced yesterday that infielder Pedro Ram í rez has been called up to the Major Leagues... Ram í rez has played in 43 games with Iowa and is batting .312 (53-for-170) with nine home runs, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

ONE-NIL: The I-Cubs dropped a 1-0 score to the Memphis Redbirds Thursday...it marked the second 1-0 loss of the season for the Iowa Cubs, with the first happening on April 23 vs. Louisville...the I-Cubs have not won a 1-0 decision since Sept. 19, 2025 vs. Toledo.

RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are facing off for the first time this season and first time Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024...the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also not faced off this season.

WALK THIS WAY: The I-Cubs walked 13 batters Tuesday night...it marks tied for third-most walks by an International League team this season and the most by the Iowa Cubs since they also walked 13 on July 18, 2025 vs. Columbus.

RUNNING WILD: The Iowa Cubs stole seven bases in Sunday's loss at Nashville, including three from James Triantos and two from Pedro Ram í rez ...it is tied for the fourth-most stolen bases by an International League team this season and the most from the I-Cubs since they also stole seven on May 14, 2025 vs. St. Paul.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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