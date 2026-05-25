May 25 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (21-29) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (21-30)

May 25 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-2, 9.24) vs. RHP Jose Urquidy (1-3, 5.47)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians are set to play the first game of a six-game series at Victory Field tonight...left-hander Doug Nikhazy is set to make his fifth appearance and fourth start of the season with Iowa...right-hander José Urquidy is slated to start for Indianapolis...marks the first time Iowa has played on a Monday since Sept. 2, 2024 at St. Paul.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Iowa Cubs offense surged in an 18-4 victory over the Memphis Redbirds...every I-Cub recorded a hit, including six multi-hit games...six I-Cubs also had multiple RBI, highlighted by Ben Cowles, who had a single game career high six RBI...after surrendering three runs and three hits in the first inning, Iowa went on to score 18 unanswered runs...the Iowa pitching staff held Memphis to just one run on three hits over the final eight innings of the game... Ryan Jensen was credited with the win.

BENNY BARRELS: I-Cubs Infielder Ben Cowles put together a career day at the plate yesterday, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a grand slam, a walk, and six RBI...Cowles set new single game career highs in RBI and extra-base hits (3), including hitting his first career grand slam...his grand slam was the third of the season hit by Iowa, the last one occurring on April 22 against Louisville, by Pedro Ram í rez ...the RBI total, trails only Ram í rez for the most by an I-Cub in a single game, who matched a franchise record with eight RBI on April 22 against Louisville.

THE OFFENSIVE: The Iowa Cubs offense had its best game of the season yesterday...the I-Cubs set a new season high for runs in a game (18), the most they have scored in a single game since posting 20 runs against St. Paul on April 16, 2025...The I-Cubs also matched its season high hit total (17), a mark they have hit three times this season, most recently on May 9 versus Columbus.

JUST PITCH IT: The Iowa Cubs pitching staff has been putting together strong outings over this past week...they rank sixth in the International League in ERA (3.67), seventh in earned runs (22), and ninth in batting average (.237)... Jordan Wicks and Doug Nikhazy each pitched 5.0 scoreless innings last week, while Paul Campbell put together a quality start with 6.0 innings pitched in the win on Saturday.

BIG INNING: The I-Cubs offense put together its two highest run scoring innings of the season yesterday, scoring nine runs in the second inning before tallying eight more runs in the eighth inning...the single inning totals surpass their previous single inning season high of seven, which they accomplished on April 22 against Louisville.

THE JAG: Prior to the Cubs game Saturday, Kevin Alcántara received the call to join the Major League team in Chicago...Kevin has played in 41 games with the I-Cubs this season and has slashed .242/.339/.567 with six doubles, 15 home runs and 32 RBI...he ranks among the International League leaders in home runs (T-1st), extra-base hits (T-4th, 21), total bases (6th, 89) and slugging percentage (10th)...The Jaguar has played in 14 Major League games (all with the Cubs) and has hit .227 (5-for-22) with three runs and an RBI.

CONGRATS, PEDRO!: Chicago Cubs infielder Pedro Ram í rez made the first start of his Major League career on Sunday, recording his first career hit and RBI...Ram í rez has played in 43 games with Iowa and is batting .312 (53-for-170) with nine home runs, 40 RBI and 19 stolen bases...he is one of nine players in all of minor league baseball with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

TURN IT AROUND: The I-Cubs have now won three of their last five games after snapping their eight-game losing streak with a walk-off win last Wednesday...it marks the longest losing streak in the International League this season, ahead of Omaha, who lost seven straight from April 22-29...in addition, it is the longest losing skid from the I-Cubs since they dropped nine straight July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.

MILLER TIME: I-Cubs infielder Owen Miller is slashing .354/.432./523 (23-for-65) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and ten RBI across 20 May games...Miller entered the month batting .184 and is now hitting .273, raising his average by .089 points.

VERSUS INDIANAPOLIS: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians are facing off for the first time this season...their last meeting took place September 9th-14th 2025 at Indianapolis, with the Indians winning the series 4-2.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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