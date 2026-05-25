Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 25 vs. Syracuse

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (27-23) vs. Rochester Red Wings (30-20)

Monday - 4:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Jack Weisenburger (0-2, 9.00) vs. RHP Andry Lara (2-2, 5.45)

REIGN DELAY: The Red Wings Sunday afternoon series finale in Worcester was postponed due to rain...the two teams will make up the contest as part of a 7-inning doubleheader on 6/11 at ESL Ballpark...the postponement marked Rochester's fifth of the season, and first at Polar Park since 7/23/2023...the Red Wings return home today for their first home series of the season against the Syracuse Mets, beginning with a Memorial Day matchup...looking to run their season-long winning streak to nine games for the first time since 2022, RHP ANDRY LARA will take the mound for Rochester against Mets right-hander Jack Weisenburger.

HOT WWWWWWWWINGS: In game number 50 of the season, the Rochester Red Wings found win number 30 on Saturday afternoon in game five against Worcester, 7-5...SS SEAVER KING and 1B ABIMELEC ORTIZ logged seven combined RBI, which included Ortiz's seventh homer of the season in the fourth, and two doubles off the bat of King...LHP JACKSON KENT turned in a strong 5.0 innings of work on the mound in his Triple-A debut, logging four strikeouts.

TO THE VICTORS, GO THE SPOILS: With the victory on Saturday, the Red Wings have now won eight games in-a-row for the first time since they won nine-straight from 5/7-15 in 2022...over the course of the streak (since 5/15), Rochester has scored the fourth-most runs (53) in the International League despite being one of just three teams to play eight games...they also rank among the top five in doubles (T-2nd, 21), RBI (3rd, 52), batting average (4th, .273), OPS (4th, .794), SLG (5th, .458), hits (5th, 78), and total bases (5th, 131)...among all IL pitching staffs since 5/15, Rochester leads the way in ERA (2.07, 17 ER/74.0 IP) and WHIP (1.15), have allowed the fewest runs (20) and fewest homers (1), and hold a share of the league-lead in saves (4)...they have also allowed the second-fewest hits (52) and rank second in batting average against (.198)...

After both Memphis and Nashville dropped their Sunday contests, Rochester now stands alone atop the International League by 0.5 games.

LARA-PALOOZA: RHP ANDRY LARA is slated to make his ninth start of the season today after rain washed away his scheduled outing in Worcester last night...the right-hander is coming off his second victory of the season in the series opener on 5/19 against the WooSox, where he allowed three earned on five hits over 5.0 full innings, while striking out and walking three apiece...across three appearances (1 GS) against Syracuse since making his Triple-A debut with Rochester on 3/29/2025, Lara has allowed just two earned across 9.0 innings of work (2.00 ERA), allowing four hits with 11 strikeouts without allowing a walk...today's start will be the 99th of his professional career.

KENT STOP WONT STOP: LHP JACKSON KENT earned his first Triple-A victory Saturday night after tossing 5.1 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out four against Worcester...the left-hander retired the side in order twice and held the WooSox scoreless through the first five innings before exiting in the sixth...the University of Arizona alum is the third Red Wing in the Nationals Era to go 5.0 shutout innings in his Triple-A debut, and first since Cole Henry on 6/5/2022 vs BUF...

Kent is the 27th pitcher, and one of 45 players overall to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

PUT A SOCK IN IT: DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ smashed his seventh home run of the season, and fourth of the series in Worcester Saturday night...six of Ortiz's seven home runs have been against the WooSox this season, all of which occurring during the month of May...Ortiz is one of three Red Wings to homer at least six times in a season against the Boston Red Sox top affiliate, and first since Luis Garcia Jr. hit seven home runs against Worcester in 2021 (Trevor Plouffe, 7 in 2011)...his four homers over his last four games (since 5/20) is tied for the most in Minor, or Major League baseball.

FOLLOW THE LEADER: After picking up his ninth multi-hit game in the month of May on Saturday, 1B YOHANDY MORALES increased his batting average across the month to .392 (29-for-74) with six homers, seven doubles, and a 1.201 OPS...he finished the contest 2-for-5, while adding a run scored...through the first two months of the season, YoYo leads the Red Wings nearly every offensive statistical category, which includes 16 multi-hit performances...he also leads all Nationals Minor Leaguers in batting average (.353, 59-for-167), hits (59), and total bases (99)...

Morales has already totaled the third-most hits of any season in his professional career through just 47 games in 2026.

SEAVER THE MOMENT: SS SEAVER KING contributed heavily to the Red Wings offense Saturday night, going 2-for-4 at the plate and logging four RBI...the Wake Forest alum has now reached base in all 40 of his games between Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, the longest active streak in MiLB, trailing just Athletics INF Nick Kurtz (47 G) for the longest in professional baseball...across the five games he's played as a Red Wing, the shortstop has compiled a .368 AVG (7-for-19) with seven RBI and .579 SLG.

EDDY-TOR'S CHOICE: RHP EDDY YEAN leads Minor League Baseball with 22 appearances and is tied for the most saves in Triple-A with seven, after locking down a scoreless ninth inning Saturday night while allowing one hit, with one strikeout and one walk...the right-hander has allowed just one earned run across eight of his last nine appearances since 5/2 (0.84 ERA), and has only allowed one home run all season...the last time Rochester faced Syracuse, Yean did not allow a hit across 3.2 scoreless innings (3 G) from 5/6-5/10, adding three strikeouts while walking one...

Yean is one of four Red Wings pitchers this season to log at least 20.0 innings while allowing one or fewer home runs.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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