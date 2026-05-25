Omaha Storm Chasers Homestand Preview: May 26 to May 31

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







TUESDAY, MAY 26 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP MITCH SPENCE (1-3, 4.80 ERA) VS. RHP HUNTER DOBBINS (3-0, 3.57 ERA)

PITCH IN FOR THE PANTRY: Bring three cans of non-perishable food items in exchange for one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket. Donations benefit NeighborGood Pantry. | Presented by Conagra Brands

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

RHP ETHAN BOSACKER (1-1, 5.48 ERA) VS. LHP PETE HANSEN (1-1, 4.38 ERA)

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your leashed dog with you out to the ballpark. Dogs attending the game will receive a doggie bandana

courtesy of Merck Animal Health. Fans with dogs are asked to sit in the right field berm or section 101. | Presented by Merck Animal Health

SENIOR BINGO: Join fellow seniors for bingo in the Ballpark Way area and win great prizes. | Presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska

THURSDAY, MAY 28 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD VS. LHP QUINN MATHEWS (1-3, 5.55 ERA)

$3 THURSDAY: Get hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, 12oz Busch Light cans, Ale Storm and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last. | Presented by Pinnacle Bank

FRIDAY, MAY 29 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | GATES: 5:30 P.M.

TBD VS. LHP BRUCE ZIMMERMAN (4-2, 4.47 ERA)

HOMETOWN HERO GAME: Community heroes will be recognized on the field with fans joining in to show their appreciation. | Presented by T-Mobile

FIREWORKS: Stick around after the game for a Friday Fireworks show!

SATURDAY, MAY 30 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | GATES: 5:00 P.M.

TBD VS. TBD

RUNZA® NIGHT: The Storm Chasers play tribute to Nebraska's favorite culinary creation as they take the field as the Omaha Runza®s. Featuring Runza sandwiches for sale (while supplies last), a specialty jersey auction, and Runza-themed promotions. | Presented by Runza®

HOCKEY JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 ticketed fans receive a Runza Hockey Jersey. Choose between M and XL. | Presented by Runza®

SUNDAY, MAY 31 VS. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS

FIRST PITCH: 5:05 P.M. | GATES: 4:00 P.M.

TBD VS. RHP HUNTER DOBBINS (3-0, 3.57 ERA)

LINCOLN COMMUNITY NIGHT: We welcome and celebrate our friends from the community of Lincoln out to Werner Park. | Presented by Leonard Management McDonald's

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Kids 12 and under can run the bases after the game. Kids must be able to run by themselves and may not be accompanied by a parent or guardian. | Presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha

FAMILY FUNDAY: Fun for everyone, featuring Wildlife Encounters, face painters, balloon artists, or another fun activity. | Presented by CHI Health

BROADCAST GUIDE

Nick Badders brings you the play-by-play action from Werner Park this week and you can watch all 6 games locally on the Golden Spike Sports and Entertainment Network (WOWT Channel 6.6 and Cox Channel 127) or streamed on MiLB TV. The entire series can also be heard on the Mutual 1st Federal Credit Union Storm Chasers Baseball Network, with audio of all games on Mixlr and News Talk 1290 KOIL.

HISTORY LESSON

ALL-TIME SERIES: Omaha trails 186-155 (.455)

IN 2024: Omaha won 5 of 12 games against Toledo (.417)

LAST SERIES: September 3 to 8 @ Memphis, 2024, 2-4 (.333)

LAST SERIES AT WERNER PARK: June 4 to 9, 2024, 3-3 (.500)

INTERNATIONAL TALENT

Both the Storm Chasers and Redbirds are home to several participants from the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Omaha's Abraham Toro and Eric Cerantola both played for Team Canada in the competition while Memphis' Luis Gastelum played for Team Mexico, Leo Bernal played for Team Panama, Matt Koperniak played for Team Great Britain and Bryan Torres played for Team Puerto Rico.

FORMER STORM CHASERS RETURN

Former Storm Chasers Scott Blewett and Nelson Velázquez both return to Omaha on the opposing side. Blewett is making his first appearance at Werner Park since he pitched parts of 2019 and 2021 for the Storm Chasers, totaling 41 appearances (26 starts) between his 2 years with Omaha. Velázquez played parts of 3 seasons for the Storm Chasers (2023-25) and hit 13 home runs with 47 RBI across 95 games.

FRIEND OR FOE

The matchup features several former teammates on opposite sides. Omaha's Kameron Misner spent 2 seasons with Memphis' Ian Bedell at the University of Missouri (2018-19) while Storm Chasers RHP Jose Cuas paired with Redbirds C Andy Yerzy with both the Kane County Cougars and Hillsboro Hops in the D-Backs organization in 2019, though Yerzy was a first baseman at the time. Redbirds OF Bligh Madris and Storm Chasers infielders Connor Kaiser and Kevin Newman also played together in 2022 with the Indianapolis Indians (PIT AAA) while Memphis' Blaze Jordan and Omaha's Helcris Olivárez were teammates in 2024 when both played for the Portland Seadogs (BOS AA).







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.