Schreck Helps Bisons Split in Syracuse

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons used a pair of home runs by RJ Schreck to help split their doubleheader against the Syracuse Mets on Sunday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Bisons won game one 6-4, while dropping game two 1-0 in the final two games of the six-game series.

Schreck ignited Buffalo's offense in the opening inning. He hit a solo home run in the first inning, then followed with another homer in the third. The outfielder's solo home run came with two out in the top of the opening frame and gave Buffalo a 1-0 advantage.

His second home run of the game brought home Josh Rivera and Carlos Mendoza to give Buffalo a 4-0 lead. The two home runs allowed Schreck to finish the game with seven on the season and increase his RBI total to a team-best 31.

Syracuse was able to get on the board in the bottom of the third with an RBI single by Jared Young that brought home Kevin Parada to make it 4-1.

The Mets continued to chip away at the lead in the fourth inning. Ji Hwan Bae hit an RBI single to score Ryan Clifford and Eric Waggaman scored on a sacrifice fly ball to make it a 4-3 ball game.

The Bisons extended their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Willie MacIver hit a sacrifice fly to score Schreck, while Je'Von Ward added an RBI single to score Charles McAdoo. But in the bottom of the sixth, Clifford hit a solo home run for Syracuse. A thrilling sixth inning resulted in a 6-4 lead for Buffalo.

Grant Rogers was able to secure his second victory of the season in five innings in his second start of the week. The right-hander allowed two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout. Hayden Juenger recorded his third save of the season, as well.

In game two, both teams used strong starting pitching in a one-run contest. The Bisons were led by Austin Voth, while Syracuse used five different pitchers to win the last game of the series.

The two teams combined for just five hits, including two for Buffalo. Voth struck out five batters, helping the Bisons' pitching staff record seven total without allowing a walk.

The only run of the game came in the bottom of the fourth when Clifford hit his second home run of the day. His solo homer gave Syracuse a 1-0 lead. The young prospect hit a home run in each of the two games of the doubleheader to help the Mets split.

The Bisons will return home to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. The opening game of the series is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Pregame coverage on the Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com begins at 5:45 p.m.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

Schreck Helps Bisons Split in Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons

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