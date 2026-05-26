Indians Lose Back-And-Forth Affair with Iowa, 9-7

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians relinquished a 6-2 advantage in a game that saw three lead changes as the Iowa Cubs took game one of the six-game series on Monday night at Victory Field, 9-7.

Facing a 2-1 deficit in the second inning, the Indians (21-31) bounced back with five runs in the bottom half of the frame. The first six batters of the inning reached base safely - three via free passes - and plated five runs on RBI doubles by Shawn Ross and Ronny Simon, and Nick Yorke being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The lead lasted through the third before Iowa (22-29) started to chip away with six runs scored across the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Owen Miller (4-for-5) led the charge for a Cubs offense that put up 17 hits, Indy's most surrendered since giving up 19 on June 26, 2025, vs. Omaha. It is the first time the I-Cubs recorded 17-plus hits against Indians pitching since joining the International League in 2021.

Noah Davis (L, 1-4) surrendered the go-ahead run for Iowa during a three-run sixth inning. Tyler Beede (W, 1-2) entered for three innings out of the bullpen to earn the win, and two shutout innings by Luke Little (S, 1) slammed the door.

The Indians and I-Cubs have an off day on Tuesday before continuing the series Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET. LHP Hunter Barco (2-2, 3.00) will take the mound for Indy against LHP Ty Blach (2-3, 5.23).







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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