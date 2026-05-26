Iowa Defeats Indianapolis 9-7, Wins Third in a Row

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (22-29) won their third game in a row, taking down the Indianapolis Indians (21-31) 9-7 on Monday evening at Victory Field.

Indianapolis scored the first run of the game in the first inning. Iowa scored two runs in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Scott Kingery and an RBI single from Brett Bateman to take the lead.

The Indians responded by scoring five runs in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead 6-2. The I-Cubs got two runs back in the fourth on RBI singles from Bateman and Justin Dean, followed by Ben Cowles driving in a run in the fifth inning to bring Iowa within a run.

After Indianapolis got the run back in the fifth inning to push the lead back out to two runs, the I-Cubs scored three more runs in the sixth inning. Owen Miller drove in a run on a double and Cowles drove in two more runs on a single to catapult the Cubs in front 8-7.

The I-Cubs added to their lead in the eighth inning as Miller blasted his fourth hit of the night for a home run to give the I-Cubs an insurance run by extending the lead to 9-7.

Iowa pitchers Yacksel Rios and Luke Little combined to retire the final ten Indianapolis batters in the contest, not conceding a single baserunner over the final three innings. Little recorded a six out save to help preserve the win for the I-Cubs.

Iowa is off on Tuesday before continuing a six game series against Indianapolis on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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