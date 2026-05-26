Hens Walk It off to Secure the Dub

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens played a rare Monday night game against the Columbus Clippers, earning a 3-2 walk-off victory on Memorial Day at Fifth Third Field. Ty Madden made a rehab start for Toledo, pitching 4.1 innings while recording three strikeouts. Sawyer Gipson-Long entered in relief during the 5th and earned the win after tossing four strong innings of his own.

The game got off to a quick pace, with the first three innings flying by scoreless. The first run did not come across until the top of the 4th. Columbus' Kody Huff doubled to left field before advancing to third on a balk. Milan Tolentino followed with a line drive single to right field that brought Huff home and gave the Clippers a 1-0 lead.

The Hens answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Eduardo Valencia launched a solo home run that completely cleared the stadium in right field, traveling 435 feet for his 9th homer of the season. The blast tied the game at 1-1 and quickly shifted the energy back toward Toledo.

The game then settled into a defensive battle, with both teams having strong performances in the field and on the mound. No additional runs crossed until the top of the 9th, when Columbus pieced together another rally. Kody Huff started things off with a single to center field before stealing second base. Milan Tolentino then grounded out to second, allowing Huff to advance to third. Cooper Ingle followed with a sacrifice fly to center field that brought Huff home, giving the Clippers a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 9th.

Down to their final three outs, the Hens mounted one last comeback attempt. Max Clark battled his way to a full-count leadoff walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch that bounced over the catcher's head. Eduardo Valencia and Jace Jung then each drew walks of their own, loading the bases with nobody out. Max Burt entered as a pinch runner for Valencia, but Toledo's momentum briefly stalled when Corey Julks struck out swinging for the first out of the inning.

Tyler Gentry stepped in next and tied the game in unconventional fashion after being hit by a pitch, forcing Max Clark home to make it 2-2. With one out and the bases still loaded, Cal Stevenson came to the plate and battled through an eight-pitch at-bat. On a full count, Stevenson hammered a deep fly ball to left field. The outfielder leaped at the wall attempting to make the catch, but the ball popped loose on impact with the padding. Burt trotted home easily from third, setting off a walk-off celebration at Fifth Third Field.

The Hens secured the 3-2 victory and will now enjoy an off day tomorrow before returning to action Wednesday morning against the Columbus Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. for the final School Education Day game of the season.

Notables:

Eduardo Valencia

1-3 (HR, BB, RBI, R)

Sawyer Gipsonn-Long

W, 4.0







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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