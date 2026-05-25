Homestand Highlights: Forecast Is for Fun (And Sun) as Bisons Host School Kids Day, Obscure Jersey Night this Week

Published on May 25, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The unofficial start of Summer comes at the perfect time for Bisons fans as the Herd returns home to Sahlen Field, May 26-31, for a six-game homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) filled with plenty of sun and great events in the forecast.

This week's homestand includes one of the ballpark's greatest traditions, School Kids Day, presented by First Student, on Thursday, May 28 with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch as buses arrive from all over Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania to deliver thousands of kids to Sahlen Field for afternoon of fun and educational messages. Thursday's event will be the Bisons 43rd School Kids Day with over 620,000 in attendance since the event began in 1988.

Then for the weekend, the fun starts with the fan-favorite Obscure Jersey Night Honda fridaynightbash!®, (6:05 p.m.) where fans can win prizes like NEW jerseys, game-used autographed memorabilia and Blue Jays tickets by wearing odd, outdated sports jerseys to the game. The fun then continues with Flag Football Day on Saturday (1:05 p.m.), presented by Nissan, and a Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway on Sunday (1:05 p.m.), presented by The Rich Entertainment Group, as part of a BrightPath Kids Funday with mascot meet n' greet and postgame kids run the bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and all fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by BuffaloLaw.com: Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, May 28 vs. Lehigh Valley (11:05 a.m. | Gates 10 a.m.)

-School Kid Day, presented by First Student. Special 11:05 a.m. first pitch and educational messages (theme "On the World's Stage/World Cup") throughout the game.

Friday, May 29 vs. Lehigh Valley (6:05 p.m. | Happy Hour 5 p.m.)

- Honda fridaynightbash!®, with Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m. and postgame Fireworks

- THEME: Obscure Jersey Night. Fans are encouraged to wear their old, outdated and obscure sports jerseys to win prizes in a number of categories (Most Obscure Player, Team, Personalized Jersey, Best Youth Jersey, etc.). Prizes include NEW Bisons jerseys, game-used and autographed memorabilia and Toronto Blue Jays and Bisons tickets.

Saturday, May 30 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Flag Football Day, presented by Nissan. Special activations before and during the game.

- Bus Drivers Appreciation Game, presented by Leonard Bus Sales. Special in-game bus-themed activities and entertainment.

Sunday, May 31 vs. Lehigh Valley (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

- Stadium Sling Bag Giveaway, presented by The Rich Entertainment Group. Giveaway will be for the first 2,000 fans through the MGMT Reputation Gate at Swan St. (12:00 p.m.).

- Funday Sunday, presented by BrightPath Kids. Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.







International League Stories from May 25, 2026

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