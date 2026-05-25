Storm Chasers Clinch Series over Saints

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (25-25) clinched the series over the St. Paul Saints (25-25) on Sunday evening with a 5-3 victory at CHS Field. Brett Squires launched his 5th home run of the season and Josh Rojas went deep for the 6th time, while starter Ryan Ramsey (3-4) earned Omaha's third starting pitcher win of the season.

St. Paul struck first in the bottom of the 1st inning when Royce Lewis crushed a solo home run off Ramsey to put the Saints in front 1-0.

The Storm Chasers took the lead in the top of the 2nd inning, as the inning opened with four straight hits. Luca Tresh led off with a single and Brett Squires doubled, with Abraham Toro plating Tresh with a single and Gavin Cross singling in Squires for a 2-1 Omaha lead.

Rojas extended the lead in the top of the 3rd inning when he launched his 6th home run of the season to right field for a 3-1 Omaha lead.

Ramsey breezed through the 3rd and 4th innings and navigated traffic in the 5th but finished his outing with just 1 run allowed over 5.0 innings, striking out 6.

Omaha added another run in the 5th inning when Dustin Dickerson doubled to center and scored on a John Rave single for a 4-1 Omaha lead.

Squires clubbed a solo home run to center field in the 6th inning, his 5th long ball with Omaha and 2nd extra-base hit of the game, for a 5-1 Omaha lead.

Anthony Gose relieved Ramsey and worked a clean 6th inning before Ben Sears came on for the 7th and worked a scoreless inning before allowing a 2-run homer in the 8th for the 5-3 score that held to be final.

Beck Way came in behind Sears and retired all four batters he faced, striking out a pair in the 9th to earn his first save of the year.

The Storm Chasers return home to Werner Park for a 6-game series against the Memphis Redbirds with first pitch Tuesday scheduled for 6:35 PM.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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