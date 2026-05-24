Dickerson's First Home Run Leads Storm Chasers to Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Omaha Storm Chasers (24-25) took down the St. Paul Saints (25-24) on Saturday night 7-6. Dustin Dickerson hit a go-ahead home run in the 9th inning while Luca Tresh went 3-for-4 in the victory.

The Saints opened the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning when Kaelen Culpepper hit a first-pitch home run off Omaha starter and MLB rehabber Cole Ragans to put St. Paul in front 1-0.

The Storm Chasers responded in the top of the 2nd inning behind a 2-run double from Dickerson that drove in Brett Squires and Tresh and gave Omaha a 2-1 lead.

Ragans followed with back-to-back perfect frames in the 3rd and 4th innings, then retired the only batter he faced in the 5th inning before he exited the game. The southpaw finished the night retiring 10 straight hitters and totaling 4.1 innings of 1-run ball. Andrew Pérez finished the 5th inning by setting down both batters he faced.

Tresh gave the Storm Chasers some insurance with a 2-run home run in the top of the 6th inning, but a leadoff home run and 2-run single off Henry Williams in the bottom of the 6th tied the game 4-4.

St. Paul took a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 7th inning on another solo home run from Lewis off Williams, but the Storm Chasers tied it up 5-5 in the top of the 8th inning on an RBI single from Tresh.

Williams put away the first hitter in the bottom of the 8th inning, but after allowing back-to-back singles, Luke Jackson (1-0) relieved him and kept the game tied by retiring both batters he faced.

Gavin Cross opened the top of the 9th inning with a single, and with one out, Omaha leapt ahead 7-5 when Dustin Dickerson came through with a 2-run home run, his first Triple-A homer.

Omaha called upon Eric Cerantola to close out the game in the bottom of the 9th inning, and although he allowed a run to score, he finished it off for his International League-leading 7th save of the season.

The Saints will host the series finale against the Storm Chasers on Sunday where Omaha will look for its second-straight series win. First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 P.M. CT and Ryan Ramsey is in line for the start for the Storm Chasers.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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