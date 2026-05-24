Five-Run Fourth, Shutdown Bullpen, Give 'Pigs Second Straight One-Run Win over RailRiders
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Despite collecting just three-hits, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (23-27) capitalized on eight free passes and their own shutdown bullpen to sneak by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-23) by a final of 5-4 on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Scranton broke the ice in the third when Duke Ellis walked, stole second and third, then beat out a tag play at the plate on a grounder to score the game's first run.
The RailRiders doubled their lead with back-to-back doubles in the fourth, the latter from Tyler Hardman driving in Seth Brown.
The only offense of the day for the 'Pigs came across in the last of the fourth. Base hits from Liover Peguero and Carter Kieboom started the frame before Christian Cairo walked to load the bases. Two consecutive free passes to Dylan Carlson and Dylan Moore forced in a piar of runs to tie the game. A sacrifice fly from Paul McIntosh gave them the lead before Felix Reyes tacked on another with an RBI single. A two-out error allowed the 'Pigs to plate their fifth run of the frame.
Two in the top of the fifth immediately made things interesting for the RailRiders. Yanquiel Fernandez drove home a run with a base hit before Oswaldo Cabrera drove in another with a sacrifice fly, making it a one-run game.
From there, the 'Pigs bullpen took over and turned off the lights. Jackson Rutledge (H, 2) worked the sixth and seventh scoreless and Lou Trivino (H, 2) danced around a leadoff double to strand the tying run at third in the eighth. Nolan Hoffman (S, 1) fired a clean ninth, striking out a pair for his first save.
Chuck King (W, 2-3) got the win for the 'Pigs, allowing four runs over five frames on four hits and three walks, striking out five.
Elmer Rodriguez (1-3) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing five runs (four earned) in three-plus innings of work on two hits and six walks, striking out eight.
The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap up their series on Sunday, May 24th, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Levi Stoudt gets the ball for the 'Pigs against Brendan Beck for the RailRiders.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
International League Stories from May 23, 2026
- Bullpen Elite Again, But Knights Sputter in Gwinnett - Charlotte Knights
- Five-Run Fourth, Shutdown Bullpen, Give 'Pigs Second Straight One-Run Win over RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Rochester Beats Worcester For Fifth Straight Time, 7-5 - Worcester Red Sox
- Seaver King, Abimelec Ortiz Account For Seven RBI in Win #30 - Rochester Red Wings
- May 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - May 23, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 23 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons and Mets Washed out Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Mets vs. Buffalo Bisons Postponed Saturday Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Five-Run Fourth, Shutdown Bullpen, Give 'Pigs Second Straight One-Run Win over RailRiders
- Christian Cairo Walks-off RailRiders as 'Pigs Even Series
- Felix Reyes and Bryan De La Cruz Each Go Yard Again But 'Pigs Nipped by RailRiders
- 'Let Freedom Sing' Kicks off a Star-Spangled Summer of Fun at Coca-Cola Park on Wednesday, May 27th
- Felix Reyes Goes Deep Twice as 'Pigs Blow out RailRiders