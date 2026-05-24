IronPigs' Fourth Inning Burst Stalls RailRiders in 5-4 Showdown
Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were tripped 5-4 by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park on Saturday night. All five IronPigs runs were scored in the fourth on three hits and three walks, and the RailRiders could not rally.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Duke Ellis worked a walk and stole second and third. With the infield in, Ellis slid past a tag at the plate, scoring on a fielder's choice from Jonathan Ornelas.
The RailRiders doubled the lead in the top of the fourth with back-to-back doubles from Seth Brown and Tyler Hardman.
Lehigh Valley sent ten to the plate in the bottom of the inning against Elmer Rodriguez. After a pair of singles, Rodriguez walked three straight to allow the IronPigs to tie the game. Paul McIntosh's sac fly gave Lehigh a 3-2 advantage, and Felix Reyes extended the lead with a run-scoring single. The IronPigs added a run on an error for a 5-2 lead.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied two in the top of the fifth on a Yanquiel Fernández RBI-single and a sac fly by Oswaldo Cabrera, cutting the deficit to one at 5-4.
The RailRiders threatened with runners on in the sixth and eighth innings but could not level the score. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
Rodriguez (1-3) struck out eight over the first three innings but walked a career-high six batters and took the loss. Chuck King (2-3) worked the first five innings for the win, and Nolan Hoffman pitched a three-batter ninth for his first save.
The RailRiders and IronPigs close this series on Sunday night. Brendan Beck starts for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Lehigh Valley will counter with Levi Stoudt. The RailRiders will return to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 26, to start a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. Find ticket and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 25- 23
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