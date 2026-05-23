SWB Game Notes - May 23, 2026

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (25-22) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (22-27)

May 23, 2026 | Game 48 | Road Game 24 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

#2 RH Elmer Rodríguez (1-2, 1.38) vs RH Chuck King (1-3, 5.32)

Rodríguez (5/17 @ NYM): 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 HB, 1 BB, 1 SO, 64 P (38 S) [NY Mets, 7-6]

King (5/17 @ ROC): 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 59 P (34 S) [Red Wings, 3-0]

LAST TIME OUT

ALLENTOWN, PA (May 22, 2026) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost a 6-5, 10-inning decision to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park. Pinch runner Dylan Carlson scored on a two-out error in the bottom of the tenth to help the IronPigs level the IronRail Series at two wins apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the third. Kenedy Corona walked and advanced to third on a double by George Lombard Jr. A Seth Brown groundout plated Corona. Lombard Jr. crossed on a Bryse Wilson wild pitch for a 2-0 RailRiders lead. Lehigh Valley responded in the bottom of the inning. Bryan De La Cruz's third home run of the series gave the IronPigs a short-lived 3-2 advantage.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre quickly countered with two runs in the fourth when Lombard Jr. doubled with the bases loaded for a 4-3 edge. The IronPigs regained the lead in the fifth. Carlos Lagrange hit Carter Kieboom with the bases full to tie the game. Christian Cairo worked a four-pitch walk to give Lehigh Valley a 5-4 lead.

Yanquiel Fernández tied the game at 5-5 with a solo home run in the seventh; the outfielder's fourth in the series and 13th of the year. Neither team could capitalize in the eighth or ninth, with the RailRiders leaving two on in both innings. In the bottom of the tenth, Carlson scored the game-winning run when Cairo reached on a fielding error by Lombard Jr.

Lagrange allowed the first five runs on seven hits over five innings with five strikeouts. After four innings of shutout relief from Yerry De Los Santos, Eric Reyzelman, and Danny Watson (3-2), the IronPigs tagged the unearned run on Watson in the loss. Kirby Snead (1-0) garnered the win.

Lombard Jr. and Fernández had two hits each in the loss. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went 2-for-15 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base.

NEWS AND NOTES

IT'S YANQUIEL'S YARD- Yanquiel Fernández went yard for the second consecutive game this series. He now has 13 home runs on the season, tied for second most in the farm system alongside Tyler Hardman. Only Garrett Martin in Double-A has more with 14 homers. In four games against Lehigh Valley, Fernández has hit .450 with four bombs and nine runs batted in. He has upped his average to .307 in the month of May. The 23-year-old was claimed off of waivers from the Colorado Rockies in February and was designated for assignment and outrighted to SWB shortly after.

ELMER'S EXPERIENCE - Yankees #3 prospect Elmer Rodríguez made five starts in Triple-A for a 1.38 earned run average. He received his big-league call up on April 29 to join the team on the road at Texas. He has pitched three times in the big leagues, being optioned down once for Carlos Rodón and most recently for Gerrit Cole's return.

REYZELMAN RISE - The RailRiders welcome Eric Reyzelman to the mound last night for his first appearance in Triple-A on the season. The righty worked two clean innings of work, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out a pair. The 24-year-old was drafted in the 5th round in 2022 out of LSU.

ANOTHER LONG ONE- In four games this week, the RailRiders and IronPigs have played three contests greater than three hours. Their longest being a three hour and eighteen-minute nine-inning contest. It was also SWB's tenth extra inning game this season, now holding a 5-5 record with four walk-off victories.

ELLIS GIVING ENERGY- Duke Ellis stole another three bags in the game yesterday, marking the third time this season he has done that. Ellis now has 20 steals this summer. He leads the Yankees' entire minor league system, despite playing in only 29 games. The lefty was claimed by New York off of waivers from Seattle.

IT'S TYLER TIME- The Yankees have promoted Tyler Hardman to Triple-A after batting .300 in 42 games with Somerset. He has hit the second most home runs (13) and driven in the second most runs (40) in the farm system. The 27-year-old has played every infield position this season, with his most reps coming at third base. Hardman was drafted by New York in the 5th round back in 2021 out of the University of Oklahoma.







International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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