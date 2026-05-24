Rochester Beats Worcester For Fifth Straight Time, 7-5

Published on May 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release









Worcester Red Sox right fielder Nate Eaton

(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green) Worcester Red Sox right fielder Nate Eaton(Worcester Red Sox, Credit: Ashley Green)

Worcester, MA - The Rochester Red Wings won for the fifth straight time in as many days against the Worcester Red Sox, on Saturday afternoon holding off a late WooSox rally for a 7-5 victory in front of 7,164 fans at Polar Park. The WooSox will have one more chance on Sunday afternoon to avoid a sweep at the hands of the high-flying Red Wings who have won 16 of their last 19 games. The five consecutive defeats match Worcester's longest losing streak of the season while the Sox have also dropped 10 of their last 12 games.

The game began as a pitcher's duel as Worcester starter Michael Sansone, promoted from Double-Portland for the third time this season on Saturday, made his fourth start for the WooSox and was perfect for 3.1 innings. Rochester 1B Yohandy Morales singled with one out in the 4th and one out later came home on a long 2-run blast off the centerfield batter's eye by DH Abimelec Ortiz (his 7th HR of the season). Ortiz has been a WooSox killer and now has 6 homers and 20 RBI in his 11 games against Worcester this season.

Sansone (1-3), who was dealt the loss, would depart in the 5th inning and eventually be charged with 4 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4. Rochester LF Andrew Pinckney delivered the game's big blow drilling a 3-run double in the 6th inning off reliever Eduardo Rivera to make it a 6-0 Red Wing lead.

The WooSox comeback began in the 6th when Vinny Capra cracked a 2-run single to cut the deficit to 6-2. The Sox scored 2 more in the 7th to make it a 7-4 game. Jason Delay singled and Nathan Hickey walked and both would come around to score thanks to a sac fly by Mikey Romero and an RBI single by Kristian Campbell.

Worcester continued to claw closer in the 8th. 1B Matt Lloyd (2 hits) singled and scored on an RBI single by Max Ferguson to pull the Sox to within 7-5. With runners on the corners and two outs, Nate Eaton, who had 3 singles, a walk, two stolen bases and 1 run scored on the day, smoked a 109 MPH line drive to left that was snared by Red Wings leftfielder Pinckney to end the inning.

In the bottom of the 9th the WooSox put together one final threat when Kristian Campbell (2 hits, RBI) doubled and Anthony Seigler walked. Both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, but the final two Sox batters were retired leaving the tying runners on base.

Worcester will look to avoid a 6-game sweep - for what would be only the second time in their history - when they play the finale of the series and homestand on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Polar Park (weather permitting). The game will be live on NESN+ and on NASH 98.9 FM. The pitching match-up will be a rematch of game one last Tuesday (a 7-6 Rochester win) with recently-acquired lefty Raymond Burgos facing Red Wings righty Andy Lara.

Sunday will be Military Appreciation Day at Polar Park featuring the debut of WooSox patriotic jerseys, presented by T-Mobile. After the game, kids (of all ages) can Run the Bases, again weather permitting.

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International League Stories from May 23, 2026

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