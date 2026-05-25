RailRiders Edge Lehigh Valley

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-4 in the series finale. SWB took it down to the wire, scoring the winning run in the ninth to split the week with their opponents.

Lehigh Valley starting the offense in the second inning after loading the bases. A fielding error and a wild pitch allowed the first two runs to score before Steward Berroa drove in one of his own for a 3-0 advantage.

The RailRiders got on the board in the next frame for a 3-2 score. Payton Henry and Kenedy Corona singled to reach and then Yankees #1 prospect George Lombard Jr. recorded a pair of RBIs along with his knock.

In the fourth frame, SWB went to work. Henry reached on an error and moved into scoring position on a Duke Ellis hit. After Corona utilized a sacrifice bunt to get him 90 feet from home, Lombard Jr. pushed a sacrifice fly to right field to score Henry as the tying run.

The score remained tied until the eighth inning when Felix Reyes doubled in a run to give the home team the lead.

The RailRiders bounced back down to their final out in the top of the ninth. Corona singled to reach and Lombard Jr. worked a walk. Yanquiel Fernández notched his first hit of the game, a double, to plate them both making it 5-4.

Yankees #21 prospect Brendan Beck tossed a quality start, going six and a third frames. He allowed just three runs, two earned, on 84 pitches. Brad Hanner (W, 3-0) pitched the final 1.2 innings, shutting down the IronPigs 1-2-3 to slam the door.

The RailRiders return home to PNC Field on Tuesday, May 26, to start a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox. Find ticket and promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 26-23







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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