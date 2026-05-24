Steady Rains Forecasted For All Day Force Postponement

Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - With steady rain starting this morning and forecasted to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, today's game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the visiting Rochester Red Wings scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Polar Park has been postponed. Military Appreciation Day, presented by T-Mobile, will be rescheduled to later this season.

Today was to be the series finale between the clubs. The WooSox will be off tomorrow for the Memorial Day holiday, but will travel to Moosic, PA in advance of opening a 6-game series against the Scranton/Wikes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) on Tuesday night.

Today's rainout could possibly be made-up as part of a doubleheader when the WooSox travel to Rochester, NY next month (June 9-14), but that is still yet to be determined.

Today marks the second home postponement at Polar Park this season after the WooSox were able to successfully play each of their first 19 scheduled home games between March 27 - May 8. That marked their longest stretch to open a season without a home postponement since their inaugural 2021 campaign. Last year the WooSox set a new club record for most home games either postponed or cancelled in a single season with nine.

Fans holding tickets for today's postponement can trade those in for any remaining WooSox '26 home game this season - based on availability. If fans have a hard ticket for today's game, that ticket can be exchanged for a similar ticket of equal or lesser value. If fans have an electronic ticket, they can make that exchange either in person at the Polar Park box office or at woosox.com. Digital tickets can be shown at the Ticket Office to be exchanged for equal or lesser value, based on availability. Fans can also call 508-500-8888 to speak with a Ticket Office staff member to make the exchange.

The WooSox will return to Polar Park for a 6-game series and homestand against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto) from June 2-7.

Tickets for all WooSox games for the remainder of the season are on sale now at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 24, 2026

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