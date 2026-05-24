Louisville at Columbus Cancelled
Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Today's game between the Louisville Bats and Columbus Clippers has been cancelled due to rain. As the teams will not play each other again in the first half of the season, the game will not be made up.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
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