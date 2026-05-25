Lewis and Fedko Smack Homers, But Saints Finish Two-Week Homestand with 5-3 Loss to Storm Chasers
Published on May 24, 2026 under International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints began their two-week homestand 4.5 games out of a playoff spot. They hoped to use the 12 games to make an even bigger dent in their chase for the lone playoff spot in the first half. Instead, they finished 5-7 and were right where they started 14 days ago, 4.5 games back after a 5-3 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday evening at CHS Field in front of 9,377.
Royce Lewis continued his torrid stretch since being optioned. He got the Saints on the board with a 441-foot blast to left, his fourth since being optioned and sixth with the Saints, making it 1-0. Lewis finished the day 2-3 with a home run, RBI, and a run scored.
Four straight hits in the second put the Storm Chasers on top. Luca Tresh led off the inning with a single to center. Brett Squires doubled to right, putting runners at second and third. Abraham Toro hit a sharp ground ball that went in and out of the glove of Aaron Sabato at first for an RBI single tying the game at one. Gavin Cross made it 2-1 with an RBI single into right-center.
Josh Rojas led off the third inning for the Storm Chasers with a solo homer to right, his sixth of the season, upping the lead to 3-1.
The Storm Chasers built on their lead in the fifth when Dustin Dickerson led off with a double to center and scored on a two out single to center by John Rave making it 4-1.
Brett Squires led off the sixth inning for the Storm Chasers with a solo homer to right-center, his fifth of the season, increasing the lead to 5-1.
The long ball continues to be a big a part of the Saints offense and they got to within two in the eighth courtesy of their baseball leading best 86th. Kealen Culpepper led off the inning with a single to left. With two outs Kyler Fedko drilled a two-run homer to left-center, his 11th of the season, cutting the deficit to 5-3, but that would be as close as the Saints would get.
Kody Funderburk pitched a perfect ninth inning, fanning two.
The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Louisville Bats at 5:35 p.m. (CT) at Louisville Slugger Field. The Saints send RHP John Klein (1-1, 6.10) to the mound against Bats RHP Zach McCambley (NR). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96,7 FM.
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