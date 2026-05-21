Fedko Leads Way with Four-Hit, Two Homer Game in Saints 14-4 Romp of Storm Chasers

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Kyler Fedko finished two home runs shy of an incredible 30-30 season last year. He's making sure he doesn't finish short this year. He smashed two more long balls and had 14 total bases as the St. Paul Saints cruised to a 14-4 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,509.

The Saints pounded out 14 hits, nine for extra bases, five doubles and four home runs. Seven of the nine hitters collected a hit, with five having a multi-hit game, six of nine had an RBI, and seven of nine scored a run.

Fedko started his incredible night in the second with a solo homer to left, his first of the game and ninth of the season, making it 1-0.

With two outs and nobody on the Saints plated a run in the third when Kaelen Culpepper walked, moved to second on a single to left by Hendry Mendez, and scored on a single to right by Gabby Gonzalez increasing the lead to 2-0.

Aaron Rozek got the start for the Saints and after getting through a second and third jam in the first, tossed 3.0 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out three.

Fedko came calling again in the fourth when he led off the inning by slugging the first pitch he saw over the left field wall, his second of the night and 10th of the season, putting he Saints up 3-0.

Ty Langenburg made his Triple-A debut and pitched a clean fourth inning, punching out the final two hitters he faced.

The teams traded runs in the fifth as the Storm Chasers got on the board when Dustin Dickerson reached on a one out walk. With two outs Josh Rojas' pop up fell in shallow left for a single as Dickerson took third. An RBI single to center by Brett Squires put the Storm Chasers on the board and cut the Saints lead to 3-1.

David Bañuelos got the run back in the bottom of the inning by leading off with a solo homer to left, his second of the season, pushing the Saints lead to 4-1.

After giving up the run in the fifth, Langenburg faced the minimum in the sixth getting an inning ending line out double play. He went 3.0 innings allowing one run on four hits while walking one and striking out four as he picked up the win.

An eight-run sixth inning blew the game wide open for the Saints as they sent 12 men to the plate. Aaron Sabato led off with a double to right-center and that was followed by back-to-back walks to load the bases. Bañuelos lined an RBI single to left making it 5-1. Kaelen Culpepper followed with a two-run single to center increasing the lead to 7-1. A wild pitch scored Bañuelos to give the Saints an 8-1 lead. Hendry Mendez made it 9-1 with an RBI groundout. Gonzalez walked and with two outs Fedko doubled to right putting runners at second and third. After a pitching change, the first pitch Sabato saw he crushed over the center field wall, his 10th of the season, putting the Saints up 12-1. Sabato finished with six bases in the inning and went 2-4 with a double, home run, three RBI, and a run scored.

Major League rehabber Cody Laweryson took over in the seventh. Connor Kaiser led off by reaching on a fielding error from the shortstop Ross. With one out John Rave walked and that was followed by a three-run homer from Josh Rojas, his fifth of the season, making it 12-4. Laweryson went 0.2 innings allowing three runs on two hits, while walking two and striking out one.

Fedko put an exclamation point on his night in the seventh. Culpepper led off with a walk and with one out Gonzalez singled to right. With two outs Fedko golfed a two-run double into the left-center gap giving the Saints a 14-4 lead. Fedko finished the night 4-5 with two doubles, two homers, four RBI, and three runs scored.

Alejandro Hidalgo made his Triple-A debut and pitched 1.1 hitless, shutout innings while walking one and striking out one.

The same two teams meet in game three of a six-game series at CHS Field on Thursday night at 6:37 p.m. The Saint send RHP John Klein (1-1, 6.18) to the mound against Storm Chasers RHP (1-3, 4.85). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network presented by Northland Ford Dealers, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MLB+, and the Bally Sports Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from May 20, 2026

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