May 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (18-27) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (28-18)

May 20 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Gabe Klobosits (0-1, 6.17) vs. RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-0, 3.78)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the second of a six-game series at Principal Park today for the Triple-A version of Cubs-Cardinals...right-hander Gabe Klobosits is set to make his first start of the season with left-hander Doug Nikhazy scheduled to follow...right-hander Hunter Dobbins is slated to start for the Redbirds.

ON A TUESDAY: The Iowa Cubs dropped their eighth straight game Tuesday by a 6-3 score in the series opener...James Triantos led the I-Cubs as he went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI... Kevin Alcántara also had a hit and an RBI... Ryan Jensen tossed 2.1 scoreless innings and allowed two hits, two walks with four strikeouts.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 19 games last night, which is the longest streak by an I-Cub this season and is the fifth-longest active streak in the IL...marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 30-Sept 22, 2024 with Iowa...Kevin hit his 14th home run of the season Wednesday night, his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

TRI: Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos went 3-for-4 on Sunday to give him his first three-hit game since April 25 vs. Louisville...he also stole three bases for the first time since May 26, 2024 at Pensacola... he became the first I-Cub to steal three bases in a game since Dixon Machado did so on April 14, 2022 vs. Toledo ...Triantos also became the first Iowa Cub to have three hits and three stolen bases in the same game since Jacob Hannemann on June 7, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City.

RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are facing off for the first time this season and first time Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024...the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also not faced off this season.

WALK THIS WAY: The I-Cubs walked 13 batters last night...it marks tied for third-most walks by an International League team this season and the most by the Iowa Cubs since they also walked 13 on July 18, 2025 vs. Columbus.

FIRST GAME JITTERS: The I-Cubs fell to 2-7 in series-opening games this season...Iowa has not won the first game of the series since an 8-1 decision on April 14 at Columbus.

RAKING RAM Í REZ: Pedro Ramírez is batting .322 (19-for-59) with nine runs, four doubles, one home run and nine RBI in the month of May...Ramírez is one of five players in minor leagues with at least 50 hits and 15 stolen bases.

RUNNING WILD: The Iowa Cubs stole seven bases in Sunday's loss at Nashville, including three from James Triantos and two from Pedro Ram í rez ...it is tied for the fourth-most stolen bases by an International League team this season and the most from the I-Cubs since they also stole seven on May 14, 2025 vs. St. Paul.

MORNING PEOPLE: The I-Cubs fell to 7-16 last night in night games, which is the worst record in such games in the International League West Division this season...Iowa has gone 11-11 in day games this year, which has accounted for 61% of all of their wins.

SWEEPING: Last week, the Nashville Sounds swept the Iowa Cubs in six games, including two walk-off losses...it marked the first time Iowa has been swept in a six-game series since July 23-28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis and the first time it has happened on the road in franchise history.

SOUP: Sunday's starter Paul Campbell worked 5.0 scoreless innings and surrendered just two hits and two walks...it marked his longest scoreless start since he worked 6.0 innings on May 19 with Double-A Pensacola.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs lost their eighth consecutive game Sunday...it marks the longest losing streak in the International League this season, ahead of Omaha, who lost seven straight from April 22-29...in addition, it is the longest losing skid from the I-Cubs since they dropped nine straight July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.







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