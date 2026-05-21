May 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (19-27) vs. MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (28-19)

May 21 - 12:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.48) vs. LHP Pete Hanson (0-1, 5.49)

TODAY'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Memphis Redbirds are set to play the third of a six-game series at Principal Park today for the Triple-A version of Cubs-Cardinals...left-hander Jordan Wicks is set to make his seventh start of the season...left-hander Pete Hansen is slated to start for the Redbirds.

WALK OFF WINNERS: The Iowa Cubs snapped an eight-game losing streak in walk off fashion, defeating the Memphis Redbirds 3-2 yesterday... Kevin Alcántara led the I-Cubs with a home run and two RBI... Gabe Klobosits, Doug Nikhazy and Christian Roa combined to throw 8.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts...after Memphis came back to tie it in the ninth, Alcántara brought home the game winning run to give the I-Cubs their second walk off win of the season...the last I-Cubs walk-off win was on May 6 in a 3-2 victory against Columbus in 11 innings.

THE JAG: Kevin Alcántara extended his on-base streak to 20 games yesterday, which is the longest streak by an I-Cub this season and is the fifth-longest active streak in the International League...this marks The Jaguar's longest such streak since he reached in 16 consecutive games from Aug. 30-Sept 22, 2024 with Iowa...Kevin hit his 15th home run of the season yesterday, tied for the International League lead and third in all of the minor leagues...his career-high in home runs is 17, which he accomplished last season in 102 games with Iowa...he also homered in back-to-back-to-back games this season for the second time, following April 4-7...he is the only player in the International League to have two home run streaks of at least three games and is one of two players in all of minor league baseball, along with Portland's Franklin Arias.

TRI: Cubs' No. 9 prospect James Triantos went 3-for-4 on Sunday to give him his first three-hit game since April 25 vs. Louisville...he also stole three bases for the first time since May 26, 2024 at Pensacola... he became the first I-Cub to steal three bases in a game since Dixon Machado did so on April 14, 2022 vs. Toledo ...Triantos also became the first Iowa Cub to have three hits and three stolen bases in the same game since Jacob Hannemann on June 7, 2017 vs. Oklahoma City.

RUNNING WILD: The Iowa Cubs stole seven bases in Sunday's loss at Nashville, including three from James Triantos and two from Pedro Ram í rez ...it is tied for the fourth-most stolen bases by an International League team this season and the most from the I-Cubs since they also stole seven on May 14, 2025 vs. St. Paul.

HAZY: Left-hander Doug Nikhazy followed Gabe Klobosits in yesterday's win...in a no decision, Nikhazy worked 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just one hit, two walks and posted five strikeouts...it marked his longest scoreless outing since May 24, 2025 vs. Iowa with Columbus.

MORNING PEOPLE: The I-Cubs improved to 12-11 in day games this season which accounts for 63% of their wins this season...despite being in ninth place in the International League West Division this season, the I-Cubs have the second-most day game wins this season.

RIVALRY: The Iowa Cubs and Memphis Redbirds are facing off for the first time this season and first time Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024...the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have also not faced off this season.

WALK THIS WAY: The I-Cubs walked 13 batters Tuesday night...it marks tied for third-most walks by an International League team this season and the most by the Iowa Cubs since they also walked 13 on July 18, 2025 vs. Columbus.

SWEEPING: Last week, the Nashville Sounds swept the Iowa Cubs in six games, including two walk-off losses...it marked the first time Iowa has been swept in a six-game series since July 23-28, 2024 vs. Indianapolis and the first time it has happened on the road in franchise history.

LITTLE SKID: The I-Cubs snapped their eight-game losing streak with a walk-off win yesterday...it marks the longest losing streak in the International League this season, ahead of Omaha, who lost seven straight from April 22-29...in addition, it is the longest losing skid from the I-Cubs since they dropped nine straight July 23-Aug. 1, 2024.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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