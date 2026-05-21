Iowa Shut out by Memphis 1-0

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (19-28) were shutout by the Memphis Redbirds (29-19) 1-0 on Thursday afternoon at Principal Park.

The game was scoreless for the first five innings of the contest. Memphis brought home the only run of the game via a sacrifice fly to take the lead.

Iowa had chances in each of the final four frames to tie or take the lead but were unable to execute. After the I-Cubs put two runners on with two outs in the ninth inning, a single to left field brought forward the opportunity for the tying run to score, but he was thrown out at the plate to end the game.

This is the second shutout loss for Iowa on the season, losing 1-0 on Thursday, April 23 at home against Louisville.

Iowa continues a six game series against the Memphis Redbirds on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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