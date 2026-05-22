RailRiders Clip Lehigh Valley

Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders staved off the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-7 on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The RailRiders rode the efforts of a five-run third and a three-homer night and held a late IronPigs charge to take their second win of the set.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded walk.

The RailRiders sent all nine hitters to the plate against three Lehigh Valley arms in the top of the third, tallying five runs on three hits to take the lead. Drake Fellows walked George Lombard Jr. to start the inning. Yanquiel Fernández singled to move Lombard Jr. to third. Marco Luciano reached on a fielder's choice with a throwing error, scoring Lombard Jr. to tie the game. Seth Brown's bases-loaded single drive in Luciano. Ernesto Martínez Jr. capped the inning with a two-run homer for a 5-1 lead.

Former RailRider Bryan De La Cruz's two-run homer in the bottom of the third narrowed the lead to two.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a run in the fourth on a solo home run from Fernández, his third of the series and 12th of the season. Martínez Jr. tripled in the fifth and scored on a single by Jonathan Ornelas for a 7-3 lead. Felix Reyes' two-run homer in the bottom of the inning cut the lead back to two again at 7-5.

Ali Sánchez's 426-foot blast to left-center in the top of the seventh extended the RailRiders lead to 8-5. Lehigh Valley got within one in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run single by Christian Cairo.

RailRiders starter Dom Hamel allowed five runs on six hits over 4.2 innings with six strikeouts and did not factor in the decision. Kervin Castro (2-0) earned the win with 1.1 scoreless after inheriting the bases loaded in the sixth and escaping the jam. Brad Hanner struck out a pair in a three-batter ninth for his second save. MLB rehabber Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss, allowing four unearned runs in the third.

Fernández and Martínez Jr. paced the 10-hit attack with multi-hit efforts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Carlos Lagrange to the mound Friday night in Allentown against Lehigh Valley and Bryse Wilson. First pitch is slated for 6:45 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

25- 21







International League Stories from May 21, 2026

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