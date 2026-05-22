Sometimes It Rains AND You Win
Published on May 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Jon Heasley threw a rain-shortened five-hit shutout to lead the Durham Bulls past the Nashville Sounds 6-0 at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Heasley (W, 3-2) fanned three against no walks as the Bulls (20-28) snapped Nashville's (28-20) nine-game winning streak.
Durham went ahead 1-0 in the second thanks to a double down the left field line by Tony Santa Maria that scored Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Bulls scored four times in the third on a two-run single by Raynel Delgado and a double by Tatem Levins. Durham ran the score to 6-0 with a run in the last of the fourth thanks to a fielder's choice grounder from Brock Jones that brought Blake Sabol home from third just ahead of a throw from first baseman Tyler Black.
Steady rains started in the third inning but turned heavier in the fourth as Heasley was able to efiÃÆciently and quickly get the game through 4 1/2 innings.
After a 30-minute delay, the game was called.
Quinn Priester (L, 0-3) took the loss in a rehab start for Milwaukee. Priester won 13 games for the Brewers last year and continues to battle back after a thoracic outlet injury followed by a shoulder issue.
The series continues on Friday night at 6:45 PM ET with Brody Hopkins (0-3, 3.35) expected to start against Garrett Stallings (3-2, 3.27).
Notes: The Bulls stole four bases in the rain-shortened game, giving them a Triple-A best 104... Heasley threw five innings while using just 62 pitches.... The shutout victory was Durham's first shutout of the season... Former Bulls outfielder Greg Jones threw out two baserunners from left field at the plate to end both the second and third innings.
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