Bulls Fall in Game Two of Series against Nashville

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Nashville Sounds hit four home runs en route to their ninth straight win, defeating the Durham Bulls 10-2 at the DBAP on Wednesday.

Akil Baddoo homered twice, Eddys Leonard and Cooper Pratt also went deep for the first-place Sounds (28-19).

The game was tied 2-2 after the Bulls (19-28) scored twice in the last of the fourth to draw even. Dom Keegan singled home a run, with Justyn-Henry Malloy dropping a single to left with two outs to score Victor Mesa Jr. to even the game.

Nashville opened the scoring on the second pitch of the game when Baddoo took out Bulls starter Mason Englert (L, 0-1) to right field. After a double by Luis Lara, an Englert wild pitch brought Lara home for a 2-0 Sounds lead.

After the game was tied, Nashville scored three times in the fifth off Englert for a 5-2 lead.

After a second Baddoo home run started the frame, with two outs Lara singled, Jett Williams doubled and then Tyler Black tripled home two runs to put Nashville up 5-2.

Leonard homered to lead off the sixth against Luis Guerrero. In the seventh, Pratt drilled a homer to begin the inning before a double followed by four straight walks - two by Guerrero and the other two issued by reliever KC Hunt both of which forced home runs.

Durham had seven hits in the game, two by Keegan.

Kaleb Bowman (W, 3-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win for the Sounds.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:45 PM ET with Jon Heasley (2-2, 4.76) expected to start against Coleman Crow (4-1, 4.70).

Notes: Victor Mesa Jr. made his return to the Bulls for the first time since April 15th. Mesa spent nearly five weeks on the injured list and returned to Low-A Charleston for three rehab games before rejoining the Bulls... Catcher Bryan Broecker entered to pitch the ninth inning, his third professional pitching appearance, all of which have occurred this season. Broecker walked a batter before inducing a double play before a line out. Broecker has thrown 2 1/3 scoreless innings without permitting a hit.







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