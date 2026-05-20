Calling All College Students, Redbirds Announce New $7 Student Tickets

Published on May 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds have introduced $7 Student Tickets, an affordable ticket initiative designed to make Redbirds baseball more accessible than ever to college students across the Memphis community. Any currently enrolled college student can now purchase single-game tickets to Thursday night home games for just $7 per ticket, with taxes and fees included in the listed price.

Seats available through the $7 Student Tickets program are located in sections 113, 114, 115, 117, and 119 of AutoZone Park. Students can purchase up to six tickets per game, making the program ideal for groups of friends looking to enjoy a night at the ballpark together. The $7 Student Tickets can only be accessed with a student's .edu email and must be purchased exclusively online through the Memphis Redbirds website.

"Our goal with these student tickets is to bring baseball to the next generation at an affordable price," Redbirds President and General Manager Craig Unger said. "One of the biggest barriers college students can face at sporting events is the price of tickets. We want to eliminate that barrier and invite our local college students to AutoZone Park every Thursday Night this summer!"

Fans interested in taking advantage of the new $7 Student Tickets can visit memphisredbirds.com/tickets to secure seats for any 2026 Thursday night home game, while supplies last. In addition to the $7 tickets, each Thursday game will have a $2 PBR and Pabst Light drink special running all game long for every fan 21 and older to enjoy!







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