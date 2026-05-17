Redbirds Drop Series for First Time in 2026 Season to Jumbo Shrimp
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a six-game homestand with a 7-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Memphis jumped ahead in the first inning with a right fielder Joshua Báez solo home run, his fourth of the series and 11th of the season. The Redbirds added a run on a center fielder Colton Ledbetter groundout in the second inning. Memphis did not score until a Ledbetter solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, the left-handed hitter's second home run of the season.
Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (4-2) allowed four runs on five hits, walked one and struck out six. The left-handed pitcher allowed three home runs for the second consecutive start. Skylar Hales and Hancel Rincon each worked a scoreless inning in relief and allowed one hit.
The loss clinched the series victory for Jacksonville and handed Memphis its first series loss of the season. Memphis is 3-1-3 in series to start the 2026 campaign.
With the loss, Memphis dropped to a half game above the Gwinnett Stripers atop the International League standings. The Redbirds have spent every day of the 2026 season in at least a tie for first place.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 2 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
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