Indians Split Doubleheader with Bats

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Dominic Fletcher finished a double shy of the cycle as the Indianapolis Indians took Game 1 of a Sunday doubleheader at Louisville Slugger Field by a score of 10-7. In the nightcap, the Louisville Bats emerged victorious, 5-3.

The Indians (18-27) jumped out of the gate hot following Saturday's postponement, putting up four runs in the first inning against Chase Petty (L, 2-4) and never trailing in the opening 7.0-inning contest. Three of the team's first five runs across the first and third frames came off the bat of Rafael Flores Jr., highlighted by a two-run homer in the first inning.

A two-run home run by Fletcher in the third extended Indy's lead to 7-1, and it didn't stop there. He plated another pair during a three-run fifth on a triple, bringing him within a double of the cycle. He finished off his 4-for-4 performance - in his first game back from the injured list since April 2 - with a single in the seventh.

Wilber Dotel (W, 3-3) tossed 2.0 shutout innings in relief of Nick Dombkowski before the Bats (26-19) put up four runs in the seventh inning in a comeback attempt fallen short.

Indy jumped out to an early lead again in Game 2 with a pair of home runs by Ronny Simon and Esmerlyn Valdez before Louisville knotted the game in the second and took the lead on a three-run fifth against Joe La Sorsa (L, 1-1).

Brandon Leibrandt (W, 1-2) allowed two runs over 5.0 innings to earn the win for the home team. Yunior Marte (S, 4) fanned two in a scoreless ninth.

The Indians travel to Toledo to face off against the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate beginning on Tuesday. Neither team has named a starter for the opening contest of the six-game series.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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