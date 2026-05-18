Sounds Walk off Iowa to Secure Series Sweep: May 17 Postgame Notes

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville completed the series sweep with a walk-off win over Iowa on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park to push the winning streak to seven games. Eddys Leonard capped a three-run bottom of the ninth to give Nashville their second walk-off of the series. Brewers no. 17-rated prospect Tyson Hardin tied his career-high with seven innings and earned his eighth career quality start in his Triple-A debut without a decision.

Hardin opened the game with a quick and easy 1-2-3 inning including a pair of strikeouts on just 11 pitches. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single in the top of the second to James Triantos who worked his way to third with a stolen base and throwing error by Jeferson Quero trying to nab Triantos at second. The I-Cubs took advantage, scoring on a sac fly to take the early lead. Iowa appeared to cash in on another leadoff single and walk issued by Hardin in the top of the fourth. Following an infield fly for the first out, a successful I-Cubs double steal left Hardin with two in scoring position to navigate. A pop fly into shallow right field was hauled in by Greg Jones, who attempted a spinning throw that sailed to the backstop. The ball then made its way back down the first base line as both runners eventually crossed the plate. It was all for naught as Pedro Ramirez was ruled to have not tagged up at third on appeal and it remained a 1-0 game.

Brewers no. 3-rated prospect Jett Willaims made it back-to-back games with a home run and knotted things up with a two-out solo shot in the bottom of the sixth. Hardin retired Iowa in order in the fifth and sixth and retired nine straight overall before allowing a one-out single in the top of the seventh to Triantos. His second steal of the game put him in scoring position for Scott Kingery, who collected the fourth and final hit allowed by Hardin with a RBI double to put Iowa back in front. Kingery and the third free pass allowed by Hardin were both left stranded in scoring position with back-to-back groundouts to end Hardin's outing.

Rob Zastryzny worked around a walk to face the minimum in the top of the eighth as he picked off the runner at first. Iowa added a run in the top of the ninth off right-hander Blake Holub when Triantos collected a RBI single for his third hit of the day and scored Justin Dean, who pinch ran and stole second after Holub hit the first batter he faced. Triantos swiped second and moved to third on a groundout but was nabbed at home for an inning-ending double play and an outfield assist for Jacob Hurtubise to keep it a two-run game.

Nashville opened the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back walks and a single off the bat of Luis Lara to load the bases. Brock Wilken earned an RBI on the third walk of the inning for Gabe Klobosits and cut the deficit to 3-2. Klobosits got his first out of the inning with a strikeout to send Quero to the plate. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect sent a ball into foul territory near the Iowa bullpen down the right field line. Instead of potentially letting the ball drop to keep the bases loaded and a double play as a possibility, Chas McCormick hauled in the sac fly which allowed Williams to score easily and tie the game at 3-3 while the other two runners each advanced a base. Two pitches into his at-bat, Leonard laced a single up the middle for the walk-off RBI and the fifth walk-off winner of his career.

The Sounds will ride their seven-game winning streak into a road series against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) beginning on Tuesday, May 19. First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. CT

POSTGAME NOTES:

DEBUT MATERIAL: Right-hander Tyson Hardin made his Triple-A debut in Sunday's finale against the I-Cubs, collecting his first career Triple-A quality start along the way (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 6 K, 3 BB) and the eighth overall quality start in his three-year campaign. This marked the second time that Hardin has recorded a quality start in his first appearance at a new minor league level, and the second against a Chicago Cubs Affiliate as well. The first occurred in his Double-A debut and allowed two runs on four hits and punched out five batters against Knoxville and earned his first career Double-A win. In his debut with High-A Wisconsin last year, Hardin tossed five scoreless innings, allowed no hits and struck out four batters to collect his first career High-A win as well.

WE BRING THE BROOMS: The Nashville Sounds walked off the I-Cubs for the second time in this week's series with a 4-3 win in Sunday's series finale. Sunday's thrilling win marked the first six-game sweep since 2023 when the Sounds swept the Gwinnett Stripers from June 13-18 at First Horizon Park. This walk-off also marked the Sounds third walk-off win this season and the 137th overall walk-off win since 2005 with 13 coming in the 2023 season.

READY FOR DEPARTURE: Infielder Jett Williams went deep for the second consecutive game with a solo shot to left field and his fifth long ball of the season as he tied the ballgame in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 1-1 score. That marked his second solo homer of the year, his fourth against right-handed pitchers, the fourth at home and the first to tie a game. Williams is the fifth Sound this season to hit a home run in consecutive games, joining Luke Adams (4/3-5 vs. CLT), Eddys Leonard (4/24-25 @ CLT), Luis Lara (4/25-26 @ CLT), and Cooper Pratt (5/15-16 vs. IOW).

TRIPLE JETT: Infielder Jett Williams tallied his third triple of the season, just two at-bats into the bottom of the first inning and extended his hit-streak to three consecutive games in Sunday's finale against the I-Cubs. That marked his second triple in the last three games of this week's series and his 20th career triple in his five-year campaign, while he has a single-season career-high of eight triples coming in the 2023 season. Williams has been hitting .256 (41-for-160), 14 XBH, 24 RBI, and 30 BB this season, while posting a .244 (77-for-316), 32 XBH, 40 RBI and 52 BB over the course of his Triple-A career (83 G).







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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