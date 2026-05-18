Mud Hens Fall to Storm Chasers in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On Sunday, May 17, 2026, the Toledo Mud Hens and Omaha Storm Chasers played the final game of their series, where the Hens fell 6-3. The loss dropped Toledo's overall record just below .500 heading into a long homestand to close out the month of May.

In the top of the first, the Hens lineup was led off by Ben Malgeri. He once again opened the game with a double, marking back-to-back games in which he accomplished this and immediately putting Toledo to work on the base paths. Eduardo Valencia, hitting third in the lineup, followed with a single to left field that moved Malgeri to third. Jace Jung then drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Malgeri and giving Toledo an early 1-0 lead.

Omaha responded efficiently in its half of the first inning. Tyler Tolbert led off with a walk before Luca Tresh doubled on a line drive to left field. Tolbert's speed allowed him to score on the play, tying the game at 1-1. Brett Squires then added onto the momentum with a sharp double to right field, allowing Tresh to score and giving the Storm Chasers a 2-1 lead after one inning.

The Mud Hens didn't stay down for long. In the top of the second, they tied the game once again when Tomás Nido launched a home run to left-center field, evening the score at 2-2.

The Storm Chasers were next to add runs to the score board in a productive third inning. Tyler Tolbert earned his second walk of the day after battling through a full count. John Rave then reached on an infield single, a slow dribbler toward first base, and beat both the first baseman and pitcher to the bag with his speed. Kameron Misner loaded the bases with a walk of his own and no outs recorded. Toledo was able to turn a double play off the bat of Luca Tresh, but Tolbert still came around to score, giving Omaha a 3-2 lead. The Storm Chasers were not done there, as Brett Squires crushed a ball deep to center field for a two-run home run that extended the lead to 5-2. That score held through the remainder of the inning.

Another solo shot by Toledo in the fourth kept the Hens battling. Luke Ritter launched a home run to center field to bring Toledo within two runs at 5-3. It marked Ritter's first home run of the season for the Mud Hens, though it ended up being the only run scored by either team in the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brett Squires continued his strong day at the plate with a sharp double to left field. Abraham Toro followed with a fly out to center field that allowed Squires to advance to third. Gavin Cross then brought him home with a double on a fly ball to center field, extending Omaha's lead back to three runs at 6-3.

That score ultimately held for the remainder of the game. In Toledo's final comeback attempt in the ninth inning, the Hens were retired in order. With the win, Omaha took the series 4-2, while Toledo now returns home for two consecutive homestands.

The Hens are set to open a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and that evening's promotion will be Hens & Hounds Night. Fans are encouraged to bring their dogs out to the ballpark and enjoy a fun night of baseball in Toledo.

Notables:

Hitting-

Tomás Nido

2-4 (HR, RBI, R)







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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