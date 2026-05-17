Nashville Walks off Iowa 4-3, I-Cubs Drop Seventh in a Ro

Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (18-26) dropped their seventh game in a row, falling 4-3 against the Nashville Sounds (26-19) Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park.

Iowa scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Scott Kingery in the second inning.

There was no more scoring until the sixth inning when Nashville hit a two-out solo home run to tie the game at 1-1.

Iowa regained the lead in the seventh on an RBI double by Kingery to give the I-Cubs a 2-1 lead. The I-Cubs added another run to their lead in the ninth inning on an RBI single by James Triantos to push the lead to 3-1.

Nashville scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to end the game and walk off Iowa for the second time this week.

Iowa returns home on Tuesday to begin a six game series against the Memphis Redbirds, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 17, 2026

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