Scranton's Sixth-Inning Rally Too Much to Overcome in Sunday Loss
Published on May 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Moosic, PA - A three-run sixth inning by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders proved to be the difference, as the Syracuse Mets fell, 5-3, on Sunday afternoon at PNC Field.
Syracuse (23-21) jumped out to an early lead in the first inning. Nick Morabito tripled to begin the game and scored on an RBI double by Christian Arroyo. Later in the frame, Yonny Hernández grounded out to bring home Ji Hwan Bae, giving the Mets a 2-0 advantage.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (23-20) answered in the third. George Lombard Jr. singled and Yanquiel Fernández walked before Marco Luciano lined an RBI double to left field. Shortly after, Oswaldo Cabrera tied the game with a sacrifice fly, evening the score at 2-2.
The Mets regained the lead in the sixth inning. Bae singled and stole second before Hernández delivered an RBI single to center field, putting Syracuse back in front, 3-2.
The RailRiders responded immediately in the bottom of the sixth with the decisive rally. After a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases, Lombard Jr. tied the game with an RBI single. Fernández then worked a bases-loaded walk to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead, and a balk later in the inning brought home another run, stretching the advantage to 5-3.
Syracuse threatened late, putting runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth innings, but could not break through. The Mets went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base.
On the mound, Jack Wenninger started for Syracuse and allowed two runs over two and one-third innings. Matt Turner followed, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the third, and pitching a clean fourth. Ryan Lambert struck out the side in a scoreless fifth inning, and Alex Carrillo was allowed three runs in the sixth. Cionel Pérez and Anderson Severino combined for two scoreless innings of relief in the eighth and ninth.
Syracuse returns home to begin a series with the Buffalo Bisons on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
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Syracuse Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger
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