Mets Slash Three Homers, Curry Debuts in Series Finale Loss to Rochester on Mother's Day

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Xzavion Curry

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Xzavion Curry(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets fell to the Rochester Red Wings, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester wins the series four games to two, winning the final three contests.

Rochester (20-19) struck first in the top of the first inning when Christian Franklin launched a solo home run to left field, giving the Red Wings a 1-0 lead.

Syracuse (20-18) answered in the third. Jackson Cluff led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, tying the game, 1-1. Cluff ripped his second home run in as many days.

The Red Wings regained the lead in the fourth on a solo homer by Yohandy Morales, putting Rochester back in front, 2-1.

The Mets responded again in the bottom of the fourth when Ryan Clifford crushed a solo home run to right field, 110 mph off the bat, to even the score at 2-2.

Rochester took control in the sixth inning. After a walk and a double put runners at second and third, Morales delivered an RBI double to give the Red Wings a 3-2 advantage. Later in the inning, Andrew Pinckney lined a two-run single to right field, stretching the lead to 5-2.

Syracuse chipped away in the bottom half of the sixth. Clifford tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Christian Arroyo, trimming the deficit to 5-3.

The Mets rallied again in the seventh. Cristian Pache launched a solo homer before Cluff singled and scored on an RBI single by A.J. Ewing to cut the Rochester lead to 6-5. Syracuse later loaded the bases with two outs, but the Red Wings escaped the jam to preserve the lead.

Rochester added insurance in the ninth. Robert Hassell III singled in a run before Phillip Glasser added an RBI single, extending the advantage to 8-5.

On the mound, Xzavion Curry made his Mets organizational debut and allowed two runs over five innings while striking out four. Joey Gerber took the loss after allowing three runs in the sixth inning. Cionel Pérez, Dylan Ross, Anderson Severino, and Alex Carrillo combined to cover the final three innings. Pérez, just like Curry, made his first outing in a Mets uniform.

Syracuse opens a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday at PNC Field in Moosic, PA. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

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International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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