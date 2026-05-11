Willems Homer Charges Norfolk To Win
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (15-24) defeated the Gwinnett Stripers (24-15), 4-1, on Sunday at Harbor Park. Norfolk goes 2-4 in the homestand prior to hitting a two-week road trip.
The Tides held the lead for the entire game, with Creed Willems hitting a three-run homer. It was his eighth of the season, and his second straight game with a home run. The other RBI of the game came from Jud Fabian in the second inning on an RBI single.
Nestor German earned his first win of the season for the Tides. He went 5.2 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits, a hit batter, and no walks while striking out six. The Tides bullpen would close things out and combined for 3.1 scoreless innings, with Hans Crouse earning his second save of the season.
The Tides are now set to go on a two-week road trip. They head to Charlotte this week, followed by a series at Jacksonville.
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