Wings Wrap up Series Win with Mother's Day Win over Mets

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Playing on a lovely Mother's Day Sunday afternoon, the Rochester Red Wings (20-19) took down the Syracuse Mets (20-18) by a score of 8-5 to secure the series victory and move back above .500 for the first time since April 22. Rochester used multi-hit performances from 3B Yohandy Morales and 2B Phillip Glasser, along with an eight-strikeout outing from RHP Riley Cornelio, to beat Syracuse in the series finale.

After doubling on the first pitch of yesterday's game, RF Christian Franklin jumped on the first pitch again this afternoon, launching a leadoff home run to left field to give the Red Wings an immediate 1-0 lead.

The Mets answered back in the third inning when former Red Wing SS Jackson Cluff tied the game with a frozen-rope solo homer over the right field fence.

3B Yohandy Morales led off the top of the fourth inning by launching a solo home run over the right field fence, marking his second consecutive game with a homer, and putting Rochester back in the lead. The Mets responded in the bottom half of the inning when RF Ryan Clifford launched a game tying home run over the right field fence.

The Red Wings broke things open in the sixth inning. C Harry Ford worked a leadoff walk before CF Dylan Crews lined a double to left field, putting runners on second and third. 3B Yohandy Morales followed with an RBI double down the right field line to score Ford and give Rochester a 3-2 lead. After a fielder's choice erased Crews at the plate, RF Robert Hassell III swiped second base to move into scoring position. LF Andrew Pinckney then ripped a single into right-center field, bringing home both Morales and Hassell to extend the Red Wings lead to 5-2.

The Mets got one run back in the bottom of the sixth inning after Ryan Clifford tripled to center field with one out. 1B Christian Arroyo followed with a sacrifice fly to right field, allowing Clifford to score and trim the Rochester lead to 5-3.

In the seventh 2B Phillip Glasser opened the frame with a single to shallow right field before swiping both second and third base. After RF Christian Franklin drew a walk and also stole second, Rochester loaded the bases when 3B Yohandy Morales was hit by a pitch. 1B Andrés Chaparro then worked a bases-loaded walk, forcing in Franklin to extend the Red Wings lead to 6-3.

The Mets answered right back in the bottom of the seventh inning when LF Cristian Pache led off with a solo homer to right-center field before Jackson Cluff singled and stole second base two batters later. After a strikeout put the Mets down to their final out of the inning, DH A.J. Ewing lined a single into right-center field to score Cluff and trim the Red Wings lead to 6-5

The Red Wings added two insurance runs in the ninth inning. After 1B Andrés Chaparro walked and advanced to second on a passed ball, CF Robert Hassell III lined an RBI single to center field to bring him home. Later in the inning, 2B Phillip Glasser punched a single through the right side, scoring LF Andrew Pinckney and extending Rochester's lead to 8-5.

Syracuse came to bat in the bottom of the ninth in search of three runs, but went down in order to lock in a third consecutive Red Wings win.

RHP Riley Cornelio took the ball first for Rochester Sunday afternoon. The Colorado native struck out eight batters without allowing a walk across 5.0 innings of work, allowing two earned on four hits. LHP Zach Penrod covered the sixth, allowing one earned on one hit with two strikeouts. RHP Luke Young followed for what was his Triple-A debut. The Texas native worked through 0.2 of an inning, allowing two earned on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. LHP Erik Tolman recorded the final out of the seventh via a strikeout while allowing a walk. RHP Andre Granillo came on for the eighth, tossing a perfect frame with a strikeout. RHP Eddy Jean locked down the save in the ninth, retiring the side with a strikeout in just nine pitches.

Sunday afternoon's Player of the Game goes to 3B Yohandy Morales. The right-handed hitter launched his seventh homer of the season and finished 3-for-4, adding a pair of singles, two RBI, and two runs scored. After homering for the sixth time this season Saturday afternoon, this is the first time he's gone deep in back-to-back games since April 12 & 13 in 2025 with Double-A Harrisburg.

Rochester will use their off-day Monday to travel back to the Flower City for a six-game set against Lehigh Valley, beginning Tuesday night. RHP Luis Perales will take the mound for the Red Wings in the opener, and the first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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