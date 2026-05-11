Bisons Win Series at Lehigh Valley
Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
ALLENTOWN, PA - The Buffalo Bisons scored 11 runs for the third time this week on their way to an 11-2 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.
The Bisons scored first for the fourth time in the series against Lehigh Valley, touching IronPigs starter Bryse Wilson for a pair of runs. Wilson worked five shutout innings against Buffalo on Tuesday but allowed a lead-off double to Ismael Munguia that led to the game's first run.
Munguia scored on a two-out base hit by RJ Schreck for a 1-0 advantage. It was the 13th run driven in by Schreck in the series, giving the outfielder a base hit in all six games of the series. A bunt base hit by Carlos Mendoza scored Schreck and doubled Buffalo's lead to 2-0 through a half inning.
Once again it was a big inning for Buffalo that increased the lead, and again Schreck was in on the offense. He clubbed a two-run double to score Munguia and Josh Kasevich to increase the lead to 4-0 over Lehigh Valley. Willie MacIver also hit his first home run with the team in the inning. His three-run homer made it 7-0 Bisons.
Lehigh Valley was able to get a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a lead-off home run by Bryan De La Cruz. His solo homer was the only run allowed by Josh Fleming in his five-inning start for the Bisons. It cut the IronPigs deficit to 7-1. Fleming was able to scatter three hits over his five innings without allowing a walk.
Once again De La Cruz scored for Lehigh Valley, this time on an infield ground out by Paul McIntosh. The run was scored without a base hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the Bisons lead to 7-2.
The Bisons batted around in the top of the eight inning to score four more runs and balloon the lead to nine runs. McAdoo's first hit of the game was a two-run single to center field scoring Mendoza and Josh Rivera. Back-to-back RBI base hits by Schreck and MacIver drove in the other two runs and gave Buffalo an 11-2 lead in the top of the eighth inning.
The 16 hits are a new season high for Buffalo. The victory allowed the team to win four out of six games against Lehigh Valley and go 6-6 on the 12-game road trip.
Buffalo will return home to host the Worcester Red Sox at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday evening at Sahlen Field. Pregame coverage on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com at 5:45 p.m.
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