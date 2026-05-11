Toledo Splits 6 Game Series with Memphis, 3-3

Published on May 10, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On May 10 2026, the Mud Hens took on the Redbirds for a Mother's Day ballgame, where they lost, 8-1. With this result they were able to split the six game series at 3-3 and they end the week with a record of 20-19. Today's game was a bullpen one for both Toledo and Memphis with a total of 11 pitchers used.

The bats had a slow start for each club house, however, the Redbirds were the first to get things moving. In the top of the 6th, Blaze Jordan got hit by a pitch, he took one to the head and Miguel Villarroel was put in to pinch run for him. Up next the Hens gave up back to back walks to Jimmy Crooks and Leo Bernal to load the bases. The rough inning continued for Toledo when Memphis was able to score their first run with a second hit by pitch. Nelson Velázquez got hit, allowing all runners to advance, and with this Villarroel scored (1-0 Redbirds). Then, Bligh Madris grounded into a force out to short stop, scoring Crooks, putting the Birds up 2-0. This is the last run they scored of the inning, Toledo getting out of a tricky situation with as little damage as possible.

That is until the top of the 8th, when Memphis added more runs to their side of the scoreboard. Nelson Velázquez continued to have a good day at the plate when he doubled on a sharp fly ball to left field. He then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Up next, Bligh Madris singled on a one hopper to center field, scoring Velázquez (3-0, Redbirds). With Madris on first base Ramon Mendoza steps up to bat. He homered to left field, which scored himself and Madrid. After the top half of the inning the score was 5-0 (Redbirds).

Toledo started to chip away in their half of the 8th inning. Tomás Nido doubled to left field and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Up next, Ben Malgeri hit a sac fly to deep right center, which allowed Nido to score (5-1, Redbirds). This is where the Hens' comeback was halted for the inning, which put the score at 5-1.

Toledo now needed to hold off Memphis until they could get the bats in their hands again. However, the Redbirds had other plans. In the top of the 9th, Miguel Villarroel singled on an opposite field hit to right field. Up next, Jimmy Crooks earned himself a walk after working a full count. Leo Bernal added a run when he singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Villarroel (6-1). Memphis didn't stop there because Nelson Velázquez doubled on a sharp line drive off the left field wall. With this, Crooks scored and the Birds were up 7-1. They scored one last run of the inning when Bligh Madris had a sac fly to center field. Bernal scored and the run count sat at 8-1 (Redbirds) after 8.5 innings.

Toledo was unable to make a full comeback in the last half inning. The final of the six game series went to Memphis and the Hens leave the ballpark to get ready for their next series. They have an off day tomorrow (Monday) and will play a road game the following day (Tuesday). They are set to play Omaha at 7:35 p.m where they will strive to get back in the win column.







International League Stories from May 10, 2026

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