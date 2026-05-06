Toledo Splits Doubleheader with Memphis

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Today, May 6, 2026, the Hens had an unexpected double header, due to yesterday's rain cancellation, where they split the games, 1-1. The day started early for the Memphis Redbirds and the Toledo Mud Hens, with the first pitch being thrown at 11:05 a.m. Today was also School Education Day at the ball park, so the stands were filled with excited grade school students.

Game 1

In the first of the two games the Redbirds got things going early, as in the 1st inning. Joshua Báez started things off when he singled on a ball to center field. It was close to an out, as it took one slight hop into center fielder Max Clark's glove. Up next, Blaze Jordan singled in the 3-4 gap to right field. Then, Colton Ledbetter followed this up with a double, on a fly ball to left field. This scored Báez and Jordan, and put the Rebirds up 2-0 in the 1st.

Memphis added on their third run of the game in the top of the 3rd. It happened when Bryan Torres homered on a deep fly ball to right field. This made the score 3-0 (Redbirds) after the first half of the inning.

The Hens get onto the board in their half of the inning. In the bottom of the 3rd Andrew Navigato singled to right field and then advanced to second after he tagged up on a fly out to left field by Max Burt. Then, Ben Malgeri worked the count to 3-2, and drew a walk, putting runners on first and second. Up next, Max Clark singled on a ground ball to right field. This scored Navigato and gave the Hens their first run. Memphis led by two runs after 3 complete innings (3-1).

In the following 4th inning Toledo added another run to their overall score. This was possible through Eduardo Valencia's home run to left field. This put the score at 3-2 (Redbirds) after the 4th inning.

Toledo made their official comeback in the bottom of the 6th inning. Corey Julks started things off when he singled past the short stop to left field. Up next, Gage Workman doubled down into the left field corner. This allowed Julks to advance to third base, putting runners on second and third. Then, Andrew Navigato grounded out to third base, but this allowed Julks to score, tying the game at 3-3. This is where the game sat for the rest of the 6th and 7th inning.

The game was originally set to only have 7 innings, but the two teams must have wanted to put on a show for all the students on their field trips. Because after 7 complete innings the score was tied at 3-3 and we were headed into extras.

The 8th inning began with the Redbirds up to bat, with a runner placed on second base. However, the Hens were able to hold the Birds off and keep them from scoring and breaking the tie.This brought Toledo to the plate with Paul DeJong starting on second base. He was able to advance to third on a wild pitch and Corey Julks joined him on the base path after drawing a walk. This put runners on first and third with Gage Workman coming to the plate. Workman walked it off for Toledo with a single up the middle on the right side of second base. This scored DeJong from third and won the game for the Hens with a final of 4-3.

Game 2

Game 2 kept the heart rate a bit steadier, likely due to less activity on the bases and the students having to head back to school. That shift in energy may have contributed to the 3-1 loss.

The Redbirds were in redemption mode and scored early. In the top of the 2nd Nelson Velázquez walked and then stole second. Up next, Miguel Villarroel singled on a line drive to center field. With this Velázquez scored from second base and put Memphis up 1-0 after their half of the inning.

Memphis continued to add on to their lead in the top of the 3rd. Josh Báez became a base runner after he walked with 1 out. Then, Blaze Jordan hit a home run to left field into Mike Hessman Home Run Alley. This put the Redbirds up 3-0 after 3 innings of baseball.

Things became overall quiet until the bottom of the 6th. Toledo tried to begin their comeback, starting with Corey Julks. He drew a walk which then turned into a run. This run was made possible by Tomás Nido. He hit a double off the center field wall, just below the yellow line, and with this the score was now 3-1 (Redbirds).

However, Toledo's return effort fell short, and the score remained unchanged for the rest of the game as Memphis secured the 3-1 win in Game 2. After 15 innings of baseball both teams added a win and a loss to their overall record. Toledo and Memphis will be back at Fifth Third Field tomorrow night to play game 3 of their series, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Notables (Game 1):

Hitting-

Gage Workman

2-4 (2B, RBI, SB)







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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