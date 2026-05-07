Indians Take Game 2 of Doubleheader against Omaha

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Antwone Kelly did not allow an earned run in 6.1 innings and Joe La Sorsa made his eighth straight scoreless appearance in Game 2 as the Indianapolis Indians split a 7.0-inning doubleheader with the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday afternoon at Victory Field. The Indians fell in Game 1, 5-0, but held onto their early-game lead in Game 2 to win, 4-1.

Kelly (W, 2-4) continued his hot stretch on the bump, coming off back-to-back 6.0 innings appearances - the only Indians (13-22) pitcher to have multiple 6.0 inning outings this season. After giving up a single to load the bases in the first inning, Kelly retired the next nine batters, striking out four Storm Chasers (15-19) in a row in that span.

In the second inning, Nick Cimillo hit a sacrifice fly off Andrew Pérez (L, 1-1) to bring home Rafael Flores Jr. and put the Indians on the board, 1-0. Tyler Callihan added a run in the third inning with an RBI double. With the bases loaded, Rodríguez hit a single to plate two more, extending their lead to 4-0.

The Storm Chasers responded with a run in the top of the fourth, as Dustin Dickerson smoked an RBI double to the right field wall that plated Abraham Toro, who reached on an error by Termarr Johnson.

In Game 1, the Indians were shutout, 5-0, as Ryan Ramsey (W, 2-3) threw 5.0 scoreless innings for Omaha. Jared Jones (L, 0-1) took the bump for Indianapolis, continuing his major league rehab after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery in May 2025. In his first Triple-A appearance since 2024, Jones faced 14 batters across 3.0 innings and struck out two.

Drew Waters pushed Omaha ahead, hitting an RBI single in the third inning and an RBI double in the fifth inning to put the Storm Chasers up 2-0. Josh Rojas extended their lead in the seventh inning, 5-0, with a three-run home run.

The Indians will continue their six-game series with Omaha on Thursday morning at Victory Field at 11:05 AM. RHP Noah Davis (1-3, 3.69) will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Mitch Spence (1-2, 6.08).







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