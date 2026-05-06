Pedro Ramirez Walks off Columbus in Extras, Cubs Win 3-2
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (16-18) defeated the Columbus Clippers (18-17), 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.
The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, as Iowa starter Charlie Barnes threw five scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk. The I-Cubs struck first with a B.J. Murray sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning to jump in front 1-0.
Columbus came back to tie the game in the eighth inning and tie the score at 1-1. The Clippers scored one run in the top of the tenth inning. Iowa got the run back in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Christian Bethancourt.
After holding the Clippers scoreless in the top of the eleventh inning, Pedro Ramírez drove in the game winning run in the bottom half of the inning to win the game and give Iowa their first walkoff win of the year.
Iowa continues a six game series with the Columbus Clippers on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
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