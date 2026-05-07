Barrero Homers Twice In Loss

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (13-22) fell to the Gwinnett Stripers (22-13), 8-6, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The back-and-forth affair fell in Gwinnett's favor.

Creed Willems and José Barrero went back-to-back on home runs in the first inning to get the Tides lead. It was Willems' sixth home run of the season while it was Barrero's fifth.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand added to the lead on an RBI double in third. However, it was not enough insurance for the time being as Gwinnett would climb back after scoring two runs in the second. They scored one run in the fifth, then took the lead on two runs in the eighth.

Norfolk answered immediately when Barrero launched his second homer in the eighth, a two-run shot to take the lead back. Unfortunately for the Tides, Gwinnett worked three runs back in the 8-6 Tides loss.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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