Redbirds Split Series-Opening Doubleheader at Mud Hens

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game road trip at the Toledo Mud Hens (Triple-A, Detroit Tigers) with a doubleheader split on Wednesday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

Memphis jumped out to a 3-0 lead in both games of the doubleheader. Toledo rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth in game one and scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Second baseman Bryan Torres drilled a solo home run in the top of the third inning of game one, his second home run of the season. Left fielder Colton Ledbetter went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss.

Starting pitcher Byrcen Mautz allowed two runs on five hits, walked three and struck out five in 5.0 innings pitched. Chris Roycroft (BS, 1) and Luis Gastelum (3-1) each allowed a run in game one out of the bullpen.

Game two's second baseman Miguel Villarroel drove in his first Triple-A run to start the scoring in the second. Designated hitter Blaze Jordan smacked a 415-foot two-run homer in the third to spot the difference in the game, his eighth home run of the season.

Starting pitcher Bruce Zimmermann (4-0) allowed one run on four hits, walked two and struck out three in 5.1 innings pitched. MLB Rehabber Matt Pushard (S, 1) earned the save with 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out three.

Despite the split, Memphis held onto a 1.5-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, May 12 to begin a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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